The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm over the rot in the nation’s education sector, saying it deserves urgent rescue.

ASUU’s National Treasurer, Prof Olusiji Sowande while speaking at a symposium organised by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and Civil Societies and Civil Societies Committee held at the Institution’s Faculty of Art, University of Ibadan, held at the University of Ibadan attended by some of the union past and present leaders, declared its readiness to rescue public education in the country.

According to the ASUU leaders there was the urgent need for stakeholders to rescue the nation’s education sector.

They argued that despite the fact that primary education “ is officially free and compulsory, it has been reported that 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school”.

Sowande in his presentation declared that the union, “Loves our country and the people of Nigeria and ready to ensure that education stands as a right according to the Nigerian constitution and as such, ASUU would continue in its patriotic struggle for adequate funding of education considering the fact that Education as public good should not be for sale.

The former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Ambrose Ayelari in his presentation at the symposium entitled, “The Role of ASUU in the rescue of Public Education in Nigeria”, stated that the goals of Nigerian education were to build a free and democratic society, a united, strong and self-reliant nation, a great and dynamic economy and a land full of opportunities for all citizens.

