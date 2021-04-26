BY ALO ABIOLA |

The proscription of all the four unions in Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado Ekiti at the weekend by the Governing Council has drawn the flaks of the affected unions.

The affected unions are Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non Academic Staff of Universities (NASU)

The council had in a statement by the head of directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the institution, Bode Olofinmuagun also ordered the immediate closure of the University and suspend all academic activities.

The statement said, “This is as a result of the continuous disruption of lawful activities on campus which have endangered lives and property in the last one week.

“Consequently, to guarantee peace and orderliness on campus all the four unions ( ASUU, SSANU, NAAT and NASU) are hereby proscribed with immediate effect.”

“All students are advised to vacate the campus forthwith”.

Meanwhile the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) and Senior Staff Association of Universities, (SSANU) of the state own institution have kicked against their proscription by the university authorities over unresolved disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The labour unions in their separate reactions in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday said neither the state government nor the management of the institution’ had the powers to proscribe unions.