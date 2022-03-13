The lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate have faulted the federal government’s inability to accede to the demands of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who have crippled academic activities at the nation’s universities.

ASUU is currently on strike action to press the government on welfare, wages and reneging on agreements with the union. Sadly, it’s the second industrial action in less than two years.

The chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), Oluwole Oke who spoke alongside other members of the committee at the committee’s public hearing room in Abuja , said accused the federal government of borrowing money to finance the budget but have failed to collect the local revenues accruing to it.

“You are having issues with ASUU over N30 billion where we have cases of some NNPC subsidiaries spending double of such amount of money and taking them from source without accountability. That is not how to run a country,” the lawmaker said.

He stated this when the Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria visited the National Assembly to ascertain the status of the Federal Audit Bill.

The Federal Audit Bill was passed by the National Assembly in May 2018, and the harmonized copy was forwarded to President Buhari for assent on January 8, 2019.

Since then, the president for some undisclosed reasons has refused his assent to the bill. The lawmakers said the President has rather proposed sending a new executive version of the audit bill to the National Assembly.

According to Hon. Oluwole Oke, the Committee is at the Vanguard of campaigning against misuse of public funds and added that the Auditor-General of the Federation concurred with the committee and in his latest queries, he featured the issues.

“For example, companies will go to the FIRS and in their tax computation, they will claim capital allowances. But the provision of law is that you should get a Certificate of Acceptance of Fixed Assets (CAFA) certifying the value of the capital expenditure before you can enjoy tax reliefs,” Oke said.

Last year, the Auditor-General of the Federation queried the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for approving a Capital Allowance of N5.61 billion for 13 companies and for failing to collect the statutory 30% Company Income Tax (CIT) of the total capital allowance given to these companies.

In his 2019 report, the Auditor-General observed that these companies did not present a certificate of acceptance and were not to be granted capital allowance but even though the capital allowance was given the CIT of 30% was also not collected. Thus, the CIT for the audit period was short by N1.69 billion (30% of N5.61 billion), uncollected by FIRS.

Capital Allowance allows a company to make claims against taxable profit. This allowance is provided for assets purchased by the company and used to carry out its businesses. These assets include equipment, research costs, and expenses for building renovations.

These assets are classified into full or partial value to ascertain if the value claimed is deductible wholly or in bits. Thus, companies can claim such assets’ allowance in a year or spread over a period based on this classification.

The Nigerian tax law recognizes investments made by companies and makes provisions for capital allowances to be deducted. However, these deductions are made on presenting relevant documents to the FIRS as stated in Section 5 of the Industrial Inspectorate Act, 1970.

One of such relevant documents is the Certificate of Acceptance issued by the Industrial Inspectorate Department (IID) under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI). The Industrial Inspectorate Act Cap I8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2007 (the Act) is the legislation that established the Industrial Inspectorate Division (IID) of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI).

One of the most important roles of IID is to inspect, value and certify capital expenditure incurred by businesses in Nigeria. In this regard, every business that incurs or intends to incur capital expenditure of N500,000 or more must inform IID. The IID, after satisfactorily making a verification, issues a Certificate of Acceptance of Fixed Assets (CAFA) certifying the value of the capital expenditure.

In reviewing the Taxpayers’ Files at Lagos Large Tax Office, the auditor noted that of the companies that filed for CIT returns, 13 of them didn’t have Certificates of Acceptance. Yet these companies received an accrued amount of N5.614 billion in tax deductions. Of this figure, 30% was expected to be deducted as CIT for the 2018 Assessment Year but again, FIRS failed to deduct this amount.

This action means that the country had a gross under assessment of tax revenue. And, by extension, loss of revenue to the government for the year.

According to the House Committee Chairman, “We have also seen companies that got pioneer status certificates for the first five years and later they got another five years while deploying the same assets, personnel and premises. We got that company to pay N24 billion to the coffers of government. We are talking about Indorama Group.”

He accused the management of Indorama Eleme Petrochemical of abusing tax laws by accessing multiple incentives of the government.

The Indorama group, in 2006, acquired 65 per cent of the Eleme Petrochemical Limited from the NNPC. The company is now known as Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited (IEPL).

Following the takeover, the company was given pioneer status. Companies with PSI can enjoy up to five years of tax holiday under the Nigerian Development Industry (Income Tax Relief) Act.

The company was given the PSI from 2006 to 2011 and was given another from 2012-2017.

“We have written to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and invited the minister and the permanent secretary who pursuant to section 20 of the Public Procurement Act is the chief accounting officer of the ministry but they are running away. We have directed the Secretariat to publish this in the media.

“We have invited the NNPC and their subsidiaries but they are running away. We want Nigerians to understand what is happening to their money.

“Refineries that are not functioning are spending billions of naira in operating expenses and still get crude oil allocation,” he decried.

Oluwole Oke condemned Nigeria Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (NOGFZA) which he said abdicated their statutory responsibilities of generating revenue for the government while Nigeria goes cap-in-hand for loans from foreign countries and creditors to finance the nation’s annual budgets.

He said companies operating in the free zones also operate outside the zones within the country but fail to remit tax returns to government.

“Nearly all the companies licensed by NEPZA that are supposed to manufacture in Nigeria and export their products based on which they enjoy tax holiday are producing and they’re also selling the goods locally. We have companies that have paid millions of dollars to NOGFZA but they are not being given any receipts.

He said “Under Bank of Agriculture, N86 billion was taken as loan without collateral.

“The CBN has refused to render an account in the last seven years- throughout the 8th Assembly and in the 9th Assembly, they have refused to render an account.

“On what moral authority does such a body stand to regulate and monitor our monetary policies?

“TCN is riddled with corruption. Nigerians buy electricity transformers and the moment you buy the transformer, it’s no longer your property. Was that the understanding when the concession was made?

“The GenCos, we don’t have accurate data on the quantum of power generated and sold.

“We don’t want to go into the politics of issuing warrants of arrest to the defaulting MDAs, rather we will name you and shame you. We will situate the issue outside there. The journey to fix this country has started.

“The various universities, polytechnics and hospitals need personnel but they don’t have personnel because the head of service, the budget office and federal character commission has refused to give the approval. Yet, they want them to bake manpower.

“You want medical doctors and nurses yet you refuse to give the schools and universities producing the opportunity to hire manpower,” the lawmaker said.

“Those who are committing these crimes against the people know it that these things don’t come up to the public domain -I can fleece the people and shortchange them,” the Chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide said.

“We have invited people to come here and answer queries contained in the report of the Auditor-General. The big spenders treat this with levity. They don’t come and we do have any power of compulsion,” the senator said.

On the provision of section 85(3) of the 1999 constitution which debars the Auditor-General from auditing the accounts of or appointing auditors for Government Statutory Corporations, Commissions, Authorities, Agencies, including all persons and bodies established by the Act of the National Assembly, the Senate Committee Chairman said “the man who pays the external auditor who is being audited by the external auditor cannot bring an uncompromised report.”

He said “That’s why we are moving to change the law so that the Auditor-General can audit them directly. We do not believe that what we get is a fair position in the auditing process.

“There are over 797 agencies of government and when these reports come, we look at them.

“Since 1999, we have been getting reports even though they are very delayed. The competence of the office of the auditor-general has been a major challenge. At no time have we really in one year gotten a report from the office of the auditor-general. We are always in deficit.

“The last one that was brought is 2019 and so we don’t have 2020 and 2021 even though we are in 2022,” he said.

Senator Urhoghide said that for the first time in the history of the National Assembly, the Committee has submitted its audited report to the floor of the Senate at plenary and it was passed.

“But once it is passed, the responsibility is now on the executive to implement. That is what the Federal Audit Bill would have corrected but we passed it to the president but he didn’t assent to it.

The bill will address many of these issues – when people know they will be held accountable for their actions and inactions and a deliberate violation of our instant rules and financial regulations, the new bill will address it,” he said.