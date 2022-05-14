Three months after University students were forced to stay home due to the strike action embarked upon by ASUU, students have resorted to learning different kinds of skills and engaged in menial jobs for survival.

For some of the students, the strike has opened new opportunities for them to explore other positive ways to survive. While some lament the impact of the strike on their academic plans, others share their experiences, calling on the government to resolve the crisis in tertiary education.

ASUU had embarked on a one-month warning strike in February, 2022 and subsequently extended it by another eight weeks over the federal government’s failure to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoU) it signed.

Sadly, at the end of its two months rollover strike, ASUU extended the strike by additional three months, following an extensive meeting of the leadership of the union.

However, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that as the strike action deepens, students have begun acquiring vocational skills and engaging in some menial jobs to keep themselves busy during the period.

Although ASUU on Thursday met with federal government representatives in order to end the lingering industrial action, many students are already engaging in activities to wave off the effect of the strike.

A cross-section of students, who spoke in an interview with our correspondent, said they were tired of staying at home.

A 100-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Cletus Asue said he had anticipated resuming school after the second rollover strike; but was disappointed when ASUU decided to extend the strike for three months.

Asue, therefore, said he is using the three months to learn fashion designing in order to develop himself, given the demand for skills in the 21 century.

“Instead of sitting at home doing nothing, I decided to learn a skill so that by the time I graduate I will monetise my skill without waiting for a white-collar job.”

Also, a Microbiology student at the University of Keffi, Victoria Ugwu said she had decided to learn tailoring, believing that it would be useful to him in the future.

Ugwu said that she knew from the onset that the ASUU strike would likely take longer than necessary as both parties appeared not to be interested in compromising while advising other students to attach themselves to anything that will help build them for the future.

“Since we cannot tell when the strike would be suspended, I will advise other students not to just sit at home doing nothing, but engage themselves in activities that would benefit them in the future.

“There are many skills that one can choose from, ranging from fashion design, make-up, shoemaking, baking, and many more. Do not just sit idle at home, engage yourself with something meaningful,’’ he sai77d.

However, a student of the University of Abuja, Comfort Omale, said vocational skills would continue to grow as millions of students opted for it, to create a wealth of financial opportunities.

”Youths are realising the value of having skills and are dedicating time to groom themselves to convert these skills into entrepreneurial gains and self-reliance.

According to her, it is not about the money but the pleasure they derive from practicing these skills.

“Vocational jobs are perfectly respectable; even training is now at the centre of the university curriculum. Although, it is viewed as a remedial track for unstable education in Nigeria.

”No student has any excuse for remaining on the street or being idle.

“Many of the jobs available today are attainable through apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and vocational programmes. They don’t require expensive, four-year degrees and non-existent working experience.

“Students can be self-employed and create employment for others in the present educational debacle, thereby addressing unemployment and insecurity ravaging the country,” she added.

She, however, advised youths to acquire a skill, like carpentry, welding, bricklaying, and plumbing, especially those in the university or polytechnic.

Also, a student of Lagos State University, Vincent Adeyemi, said he swayed towards vocational jobs as a result of the compulsory ASUU strike.

“I have been stuck at home, not studying, and started to search for how to fill my spare time. Taking up a skill has helped supplement whatever pocket money I get from my parents.

“I will continue my business even when the strike is over and school resumes. I will have to find a balance between school and my job. Currently, I’m working in a barbing salon to make ends meet,” he said.

Another student from Usman Dan Fodio University, Maiduguri, who only identified himself as Aisha, said she is learning interior decoration to further develop herself. However, she lamented that not all of these students may be able to afford to spend money on another pursuit when they battle to pay their registration fees at the beginning of every session and their house rent.

“I would advise students to strive to get a job and skill within this period. Staying at home and waiting for ASUU to call off the strike before going back to school will not help in any way,” she said.

For Sani Bello, a 300 Level, Law student from ABU, Zaria, the ongoing strike has been filled with mixed experiences since its commencement in February.

But he said the strike has given him the opportunity to work on his school assignments and engage in menial jobs to sustain himself.

“After staying at home for the first one month of the strike, I decided to help build my career. I had to go to one of the construction sites in Abuja where I carry blocks to the masons.

“I have been making about N3,000 a day. It is a tough job that I cannot advise everyone to do but it has been helping me to feed and save a little money.

An undergraduate student of the Department of Political Science, Benue State University, Makurdi, who identified himself as Terhemba, said the strike has helped him to save money from casual employment he secured in an establishment in the state.

Terhemba, who said he has been finding it difficult to pay her tuition fees, explained that although the strike was not a development to rejoice about, the period has been beneficial to him.

“Before ASUU went on strike, there was a job I was doing to enable me to pay my fees and meet other needs; I had to go back to it. So far, I have been able to make some savings and built a social network to enable me to expand my horizon.”