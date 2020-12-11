There seems to be no end in sight for the resolution of the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over eight months ago. The university lecturers began a nationwide strike on March 23, this year to press for the release of funds for the revitalisation of universities and university workers’ earned allowances, constitution of visitation panels for the universities and the payment of the shortfall in the salaries of lecturers. They also want the government to stop the use of the payment platform, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), for the payment of salaries in the universities. The union proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a replacement for the IPPIS platform.

The federal government, in response, constructively engaged the union and, in the process, yielded ground substantially. In the opinion of this newspaper, the federal government demonstrated utmost good faith when it offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to ASUU to meet the demand regarding earned academic allowances and revitalisation of universities’ fund. To this extent, therefore, we think that it is time ASUU brought to an end this strike that is threatening to cripple the nation’s tertiary education sector.

That it has not done so is tantamount to insensitivity. It may have robbed them of any public sympathies they had enjoyed in the course of their long struggle. We believe that ASUU knows that the current economic realities have made it almost impossible for the government to meet all the demands it has placed on the table. Common sense dictates that the union should also shift ground even if they will reopen the outstanding demands in the future.

We also remind the union that the government has continued to pay the salaries of the striking lecturers even when many Nigerians think it shouldn’t be so. What this means is that it is the parents and students that are the biggest losers at the end of the day as the lectures are paid their full salaries for sitting down at home. If they are not to be seen as selfish, they need to consider the plight of parents and students and do the right thing.

Granted that funding of the education sector has been beggarly by successive administrations. However, the resort to strikes by the lecturers at any given opportunity is not in the interest of even the lecturers themselves. It is on record that Nigerian university lecturers have gone on strike 15 times since 1999. The entire period they embarked on such strikes spanned about 50 months. This represents about one-fifth, or 20 per cent of the number of years since the dawn of democracy in Nigeria (1999). This means that for every five years since 1999, Nigerian universities spent one on strike.

What this points out to every discerning mind is that strikes have not been effective in resolving the issues in dispute. It also means that ASUU has to rethink its methods and find other ways of getting the government to deploy more resources to the education sector. There is no denying the argument that the universities are in bad shape in several spheres. But it must also be understood that the challenges are not peculiar to education sector alone.

Sadly, in our view, the COVID -19 pandemic and the crash in crude oil prices in the international market have edged the country’s economy into recession. The government had recently disclosed that it has lost 60 per cent of its revenue in the prevailing period. What this presents is that even if the government is willing to fulfil all the conditions put before it by ASUU, the resources are not just there to actualise that disposition. The lecturers have made their point and must not stretch it else it becomes counterproductive. The ivory towers cannot be shut perpetually as the lecturers have succeeded in doing with this current strike which is the longest ever in the history of Nigeria. Meanwhile, it is our considered opinion that the federal government has no business negotiating with staff of state universities who form the bulk of the union. The government should go ahead and decentralise ASUU and focus its attention on federal universities while the state governments should handle matters that concern state universities. It makes no sense for the federal government to be negotiating terms and conditions of service and other sundry matters with state universities it does not own. We suggest that whatever the federal government agrees with federal universities should serve as a template and benchmark for the state universities as it is done with civil servants.