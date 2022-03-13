As the four-week warning strike embarked upon by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) comes to an end, students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have berated the federal government over its failure to meet the lecturers’ demands.

The president and public relations officer of the UNILORIN Students Union Government (SUG), Taofik Opeyemi and Olabode Stephen respectively, made the feelings of the students known in a statement issued on Sunday.

The students lamented that: “As the warning strike winds off, the federal government has not exhibited the traits of meeting the demands.

“This is not only bad for the lecturers but terrible for the university system. As a student body, we are poised towards a better educational system and stand completely with ASUU on this sojourn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They reminded the federal government that quality education remains the bedrock of every nation’s development, adding that: “And as such it will be very unwise to poorly fund the system or neglect adequate welfarism of our teachers.”

The students, therefore, called on the federal government to meet the demands of the lecturers so that they can resume classes.

“If they fail to do that, we will embark on a constructive means of ensuring compliance and adherence to the 2009 agreement among other demands.

“While we do this, we urge all Unilorites and every Nigerian student to stand up as we join forces together to fight for our right – quality education,” the students stated.

ADVERTISEMENT