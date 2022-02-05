The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Jos chapter has said it had resolved to proceed on an indefinite strike until ‘fidelity’ returns to their relationship with the government on meeting their demands.

ASUU in a press statement issued in Jos by the chairman, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, said the members were tired of the ‘back and forth,’ warning that this must stop as they were determined to end only pronouncements by government claiming commitment to sound university education and fidelity to collective agreement.

According the university lecturers, trust has been destroyed by government and it is up to them to retrieve it to avert any further strike.

He said; “For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU has had several meetings with the Hon. Minister of Labour, officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, the NUC and NITDA and very recently with the Chief of Staff to the President. All these meetings have not calmed our members as some of their demands still remain unresolved.”

He further disclosed that their demands include conclusion and signing of the re-negotiated 2009 agreement, immediate deployment of the University Transparency Solution (UTAS) in place of the discredited IPPIS, the proliferation of universities by both the federal and state governments, epileptic mainstreaming of ASUU members EAA into monthly salaries and delay in the release and implementation of the white paper on visitation panels among others.

Maigoro added that they had engaged government over all these issues over the years and promises were made to the effect that they would be implemented.

“We are still waiting for the promises to be kept, and we are tired of federal government deceit as it is time for them to act. We want to inform Nigerians that we are tired of fruitless meetings with the Minister of Labour, NUC Executive Secretary, Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NITDA and the Chief of Staff to the President. If they ever want us to listen to them, they should first of all act on the promises they have already made,” he said.

The union however commended the auditor-general of the federation for reporting what they called the ‘sleaze and fraud called IPPIS’ noting that it was a shame for the leaders who had failed woefully in managing their foreign exchange, and rather blaming it on dependence on foreign goods and services as they continue to spend scarce foreign exchange in paying themselves and their foreign collaborators in the name of IPPIS.

