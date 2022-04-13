A group, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has urged members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities, (ASUU), to as a matter of national interest go back to the drawing board to address all areas of risks and vulnerabilities which are responsible for the rejection of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Reacting to a recent publication credited to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ABTU) Bauchi State branch of ASUU as regards the development and deployment of UTAS and the recommendation of NITDA on the said solution which led to its eventual rejection by the federal government, the group appealed to ASUU to embrace competence and due process.

In a statement jointly signed by the executive director, Ambassador Yomi David and director public relations, Adeniran Taiwo, the group urged ASUU to exercise best academic professionalism which adores excellence and standardization as its core values.

“These misconceptions were generated with ill-intention to bring NITDA and ASUU, who have enjoyed much developmental and collaborative partnership cum synergy, to a halt.

“It should be noted that NITDA has a constitutional right as the only agency with the mandates to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of information technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria,” it stated.

It noted that in 2016, the agency issued software testing and quality assurance framework and guideline and furthermore, section 10 of the Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT, 2019 provides detailed guidelines and expectations for indigenous software development and software enabled products and services.

“Therefore, the rule of law and due process should not be jettisoned in the bid to get better service solutions for our university system. The testimonial of competence of NITDA in discharging her vital constitutional role over the years speak for itself with the level of NITDA’s commitment and professionalism exhibited in carrying out its responsibilities,” it added.