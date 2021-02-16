ADVERTISEMENT
By AZA MSUE, Kaduna
Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial District, Uba Sani has described Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as exemplary, inspirational leader, dependable ally and mentor as the governor marks 61st birthday.
In a birthday message on his verified Tweeter handle, Uba Sani, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions said El-Rufai was a blessing not only to Kaduna State but Nigeria as a whole.
He explained that the governor has “given new meaning to to governance and service in Kaduna State”.
The lawmaker stated that at 61 years, El-Rufai “is already setting unassailable standards in our dear State”, saying “he is the true embodiment of selfless service”.
The Senator added that: “As we congratulate the inimitable Governor El-Rufai on this milestone, it is our fervent wish that he will not rest on his laurels but will redouble his efforts to achieve his goal of making Kaduna State a model of development.
“We pray Allah continues to give strength to the innovative and dynamic governor He blessed our State with”, Uba Sani said.
