The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Malam Mele Kyari yesterday identified the elite and politicians as those behind crude oil theft in the country.

He also blamed them for the country’s continuous importation of refined petroleum products despite investment in the moribund refineries, even as he noted that all efforts to turn around the NNPC ended up in one misfortune or the other.

The NNPC GMD made the revelation at the 17th All Nigeria Editors Conference 2021 organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Speaking during the conference with the theme, ”Media in Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus”, Kyari described Nigerian elites as greedy, saying they don’t do things the way they should be done.

Specifically, he said the elites, and not the poor masses, are responsible for the theft of crude oil in the country, just as described the crude theft as a huge drain on government’s revenue.

“I don’t want to call numbers because it can be very misleading in the international market, but I can tell you that we lose sufficient volume to crude oil theft in our country and we are acting on it. And who steals crude oil? Well, it is not the ordinary man in the village. It’s the elites of society, and it needs all of us to fight them. So, when we fight them, it is a survivor for all of us, but also for the ordinary people,” Kyari stated.

He said crude oil theft had made the corporation enter into strategic collaborations with security agencies to put a stop to the menace.

The GMD said before the NNPC started collaborating with security agencies, the country was losing about 20 percent of crude oil volume to theft.

Noting that the level of theft has been reduced to about four per cent, he called on the media and other stakeholders to join in tackling the threat.

Kyari said it became compelling to address the issue of crude oil theft because the four per cent currently being lost is even higher than the internationally acceptable standards of 0.5 percent.

He stated: “We are pumping Petroleum products and until the intervention that I have just mentioned, we lost up to 20 per cent of the volume from that line without a spill.

“And I have said this in very many fora. There are many of the residences, accommodations and communities I see around that pipeline. With all respect they are essentially communities of thieves because you do not see the spill.

“And today, I can also confirm that because of the interventions that we have commenced with all the relevant security agencies in the last one or so years, we have seen a fall from stealing from 20 per cent down to four per cent. That is significant.

“But when you say four percent of 10 million liters which pass on a line every day, then this is still very significant. There is so much work that needs to be done so that we can close that gap to the tolerance level of 0.5 per cent. That’s what the industry accepts.

“Today, the losses are so huge that we are now moving forward with an alternative plan to ensure that we can secure these assets.”

Kyari further said since the establishment of Nigeria refineries in 1999, all attempts to carry out a turnaround in the NNPC ended up in one misfortune because the processes were wrong.

He noted: “We will face our problems and we will face it for what it is. We have a significant and enormous challenge in this country, particularly in the oil and gas sector and it is an elitist problem.

“I have said this over and over. These elites include everybody here. And the reason is very simple. Since the establishment of Nigerian refineries since 1999, all attempts to carry out a turnaround in the NNPC ended up in one misfortune or the other.

“And why did that happen? Because the processes are wrong. Elites are greedy; they will not let things be done the way they should be done, culminating practically in the destruction of these refineries.

“You can blame NNPC personnel, you can blame contractors, but the key reason that we always break down that you won’t realise but you will accept is that we could just do this work because we are not allowed to do so.”

The GMD however pointed out that in most recent times things have changed in the oil and gas sector.

He said, “In the oil and gas sector, as you all must be aware that for the first time in history, and I can say this very boldly, that NNPC and her subsidiaries are allowed to do things the way it should be done.

“When you buy a Toyota and you ask Toyota Japan to come and service your car here, I think that is a very bad expectation. This has been our strategy that we should be able to fix our refineries.

Nobody asked this question until the last three years. They said they wouldn’t; since the establishment of Nigerian refineries, since 1999, all attempts to carry out a turnaround in the NNPC ended up in one misfortune or the other.

“Refineries’ builders are not mechanics. We have people who do this. They are called EPC Contractors. We get that fundamentally strategic error over time because we are also not allowed to make that decision.”

He, however, assured that the refineries will be fixed.

He said, “Now I can confirm to you that we are taking responsibility; we will fix these refineries. We have started the process; contractors have mobilsed Port Harcourt refinery. They will do so for both Warri and Kaduna and before the end of the year, you will see what we will deliver.”

Ishiekwene, Others Seek Professional Framework For Media

On his part, the editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Azubuike Ishiekwene, said the way out of the current woes the Nigerian media is enmeshed in is to have a professional framework.

Delivering a paper titled, “The Editor In A Time Of Crisis”, at the all editors’ conference, Ishiekwene pointed out that the Nigerian Media Council Bill is trash.

He said the watchdog cannot – and should not – be above transparency if it hopes to win public confidence.

The media chief stated: “The Nigerian Media Council Bill should be left in the garbage heap to suffer the slow, painful death that it deserves.

“But there’s a vacuum. Once the local Ombudsman announced by the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) is up and running, the association should move quickly to establish a co-regulatory framework for the industry, with South Africa as a useful model.”

He stressed that while it may be sensible to assume that the editor, guided by the basic professional requirements of accuracy, balance, fairness, objectivity and facts, should exercise reasonable judgment, there is the temptation to overestimate the role of the media in building consensus or mediating peace.

He noted that no Nigerian editor willing to cultivate peace and build consensus can try any of the top non-journalist and media influencers for size.

Ishiekwene pointed out celebrities like Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, and Funke Akindele have among them 42.3 million followers on Instagram alone, adding that this was before the Tiwa sex tape!

He said, “The top 10 Nigerian editors don’t come close, even if you throw in their media houses to make the number and add their entire social media footprint to the bargain! If current warfare is for hearts and minds and cyberspace is the theatre, how can editors influence outcomes with such limited reach?

“That said, the media is like a double-edged sword, and in some ways, too, like fire – it can help to cook a meal; it can also set the house alight. The media can act as both a catalyst in conflict prevention, while it could also potentially inflame it.’’

In the context of the theme of the conference, he said the media may be seen as connected dots on different points of a long, wobbly line.

Ishiekwene noted that when conflicts break out between state and non-state actors, for instance, as is the case between Boko Haram and the federal government, battles are not limited to the war front.

He said each party engages in a struggle for mindshare with the editor and the press caught in the middle.

He continued: “The parties in a conflict are often concerned with making sure that the majority of people are on “their” side. And at the centre of that battle is who controls the narrative in the media and public spaces. As a result, there is a lot of potential for misrepresenting facts in the struggle for control and distribution of information.

“Conflicting parties understand that information is power and insight can impact public discourse. They know that perception can be influenced by access to the media, as the Taliban have amply demonstrated in their second coming in Afghanistan.

“Key actors in a conflict thus seek to manipulate public perception; depending on their relative position of power and/or control of resources, they seek to either minimise or exaggerate a conflict”.

On the role of the media in conflict, he said the editor does not exist in a vacuum, adding that to understand the role of the editor in a conflict or peace in time it might be useful to first examine the editor’s role in the workplace since editors are catalysts in the media space.

Speaking further, he said the recent collaborative work on the Pandora Papers has shown that editors can work with colleagues across boundaries to share resources for the common good.

“The redundancy level in a number of Nigerian media houses – idle presses, huge office spaces, large inventory of unsold print copies, and the trove of unused daily news content – is extraordinary.

“Yet empty pride keeps them not only from introspection, but also from the economies of scale that could come from sharing resources,” he added.

Also, the publisher, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, described journalism as strictly an enterprise in verification whose DNA is accuracy, and its normative goal is truth.

Delivering his keynote remarks, Olorunyomi said any other thing from the definition is impossible in an ontological sense of being journalistic.

He said journalism can exist on diverse platforms – broadcast, podcast, film, print, online, newsletters, blogs, songs etc.

He said it is the broad, iterative, content of those mutative forms that is called media.

He stated: “Whereas therefore, journalism can exist as contents on diverse platforms stretching from a documentary, graphic, broadcast, through print to online, it is not the platforms that make them journalistic.

“This is not a pedantic exploration. As with every area of knowledge, we always need to understand the endogenous boundaries that separate the variables that give meaning and materiality to the subject under discussion.

”In other words, we need to understand the limits of the pure and applied expression of our subject so that we can draw up distinct geometries of identity and applications”.

Also speaking, president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isah, said insecurity remains one of the major challenges facing Nigeria today.

He said every day, front pages of newspapers are replete with headlines bordering on insurgency, banditry, kidnappings on the highways and schools, farmers/herders clashes, as well as the activities of known and unknown gunmen.

His words: “Lives are being lost, the economy is bleeding, and scarce resources, which ordinarily should have been used to address the nation’s infrastructure deficit, are being deployed to tackle the security challenges.

“The nation can’t continue like this. The media can’t afford to be aloof at this time of a national crisis. We have to be part of the solution to insecurity which has become an existential threat to this great nation.”

He said while the theme for the conference says it all, the media should rise from this conference with a resolve to be part of the solution.

He stated that the Nigerian media has a rich history of rising up in times of national challenges.

“We played a major role in the fight against colonial rule. We were at the forefront of the fight for the restoration of democracy.

“That fight led to the death of some journalists, with others imprisoned and media houses shut. So, we are currently facing another national crisis and the media should play a significant role in finding solutions through our consensus building and agenda setting roles,” he said.

He also called on the relevant security agencies to intensify the search for the Vanguard National Assembly Correspondent, Tordue Henry Salem, who has been missing for over one week now.

“We are worried and his family is traumatized. No effort should be spared in locating his whereabouts,” he added

One of the founders of Newswatch magazine, Ray Ekpu, alleged that the federal government does not want security power bifurcated in the country.

He said the government wants to hold all the power in both hands.

Ekpu, however, some of those who oppose state police are of the view that state governments may abuse their power over the police if State Police is approved.

He noted that Nigeria is a federation that is culturally, linguistically and traditionally heterogeneous but unlike other federations such as the United States, Canada, Australia and Germany, Nigeria is being managed in security matters as if it is a homogenous entity.

He also regretted that while the governor of a state is designated as the chief security officer of the state, it is mere de jure, pointing out that in real terms the commissioner of Police assigned to a state is the de facto Police in Abuja.

Listing some anomaly in the country, he said, “The governor is a figurehead, pure and simple; Chief Security Officer who reports only to the Inspector General of Police.

“The APC panel headed by governor of Kaduna State Nasir el-Rufai toured all the zones of the country, gathered memoranda and received verbal presentations on various national issues including security.

“The overwhelming opinion of Nigerians was that to be able to police the country, State Police was vital. Now the APC government has refused to implement the report of a committee it set up which was headed by an APC Governor and comprised only APC members. So who is fooling whom?”

For their part, security agencies in the country urged media professionals to share the responsibility of protecting national security as it supersedes all interests.

They noted that strategic handling of reports of activities of terrorists and insurgents to decrease fear in the populace and weaken the recruitment and financing base of the criminals remains vital.The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, urged the media to tackle the emerging crisis, find consensus, tackle hate speeches, tackle unfair coverage and support the police and INEC for a peaceful election.

Baba said the point of convergence between the police and media is higher than the diversion.

He stated that as a matter of fact the two professions run to danger, disaster, crisis, conflict destination when the members of the public are running from those points.

The IGP said, “If there is a bomb blast when the police and other agencies are dashing there the media is also going there while members of the public are scampering for safety.

“Incidentally, when there is a crisis and law enforcement agencies are managing it, the media will also be there. For instance, during the pandemic, no police station was shut down or the police station. Today, there is no media that go to sleep. No media goes to bed as the media report 247.”

He stressed the need for the media to seek a productive way of collaborating and partnering to advance national security, consensus and national development.

Also, the Department of State Services (DSS) noted that the media are a critical strategic partner for the project Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunaya, said as critical stakeholders all hands must be on deck to move Nigeria to the desired destination.

Afunaya urged the media to call all those who kill innocent Nigerians by name and not “unknown gunmen”.

He stressed that services share the same sentiment with the media on self-regulations.

“We should have a rethink of stories published even amidst precarious situations,” he added.

Also at the editors’ conference, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) said the kind of agenda the media set determines the progress and unity of the nation.

NIA representative, Emma Azako, said security is everybody’s business, adding that sustainable development can only be achieved in a peaceful nation.

“We must work together to achieve peace and development in the nation,” he said.