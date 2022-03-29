After waiting with bated breath, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally held its national convention at the Eagle Square last Saturday. It is a feat worth cheering as there had been several speculations on whether or not the convention would hold at all.

These followed previous ramblings within party ranks and two failed attempts by the Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Eventually, President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention saved the day. The convention recorded huge success and saw the election of 77 officials, including a new national chairman and other members of the national working committee inclusive of the physically challenged across all 36 states.

Officials elected include: the national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State, the deputy national chairman north, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Borno State, the deputy national chairman, south, Chief Emma Eneukwu, Enugu State and national secretary, Otunba lyiola Omisore, Osun State among others.

But its not to say the event did not have its ups and downs. Things took a dramatic turn when some adamant aspirants refused to tow the ‘party line’ and preferred to subject their popularity to votes among the delegates, in spite of the party’s agreement on consensus for all positions.

Aggrieved aspirants were assuaged even though they did not give up so easily, expressing their discontent on stage.

One of the positions open to contest was that of the National Youth Leadership. The contestant, Dada Olusegun and one other aspirant had refused to back out of the race for the party’s preferred choice, Dayo Israel. Eventually, they conceded to the party.

Similarly, Mary Ekpe, a contestant for the National Women Leadership position, created a little drama when she stepped on stage to make a speech but was refused as the microphone was only given to those aspirants with concession speech. However, the timely intervention of the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, Ekpe was handed the microphone and the visibly angry aspirant vehemently announced her refusal to withdraw from the race.

The highlight of the day was the Tinubu-Osinbajo handshake! This simple gesture erased doubts of tittle-tattle of a cracked relationship between both men, borne from rumours that Osinbajo nursed political ambitions for 2023, a threat to Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s lifetime ambition to become Nigeria’s next president.

However, after his inauguration, Sen. Adamu promised to ensure that the party is strong and united ahead of 2023 general elections, adding he will heal the wounds in the party.

Adamu asserted that the newly-inaugurated National Working Committee (NWC) would operate an open-door policy for all members of the party, saying, “I promise you here and now that we shall heal any wounds in our party. We shall effect lasting reconciliation among our members, and we shall go into the next general elections as a strong and united party.”