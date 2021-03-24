By Abu Nmodu |

Two months after the National Examination Council, NECO released the results of internal examinations, the candidates of public schools in Niger State finally got their results.

The council has withheld results of no fewer than 3000 candidates of the public schools in the state for the inability of the government to pay the candidates’ examination fees.

The State House of Assembly, last week raised the alarm in a motion of public interest by Hon Malik Bosso, over the sufferings of the 3000 candidates due to non release of their results, and the House set up a committee to look into it.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the government paid some money to the council immediately and promised to meet up with the remaining obligations next month before the council released the result about 5pm yesterday.

Immediately after the release of the results, the commissioner of education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu stated that, “the state government has effected the release of National Examination Council (NECO) results for the Niger State candidates in public schools who sat for 2019/2020 Internal Examination.”

“As a result of this positive development, candidates are urged to log on into the NECO Website as from today, Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021 to check their results”, the statement added.