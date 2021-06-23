Stakeholders in the media industry have stressed the importance of journalism practitioners to have the necessary freedom to carry out their constitutionally guaranteed role of holding the government accountable to the people.

The stakeholders, who made this call yesterday at the commissioning of Last Word LEADERSHIP Podcast Studio held at the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Utako, Abuja, however, pointed out that such freedom should be handled in a responsible manner that promotes society rather than tear it down.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of DAAR Communications Plc., owners and operators of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM and Faaji Radio, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, advised federal lawmakers not to enact laws that try to gag the media, just as he advised journalists not to use the profession to compromise the corporate well-being of Nigeria.

He said, “My message goes to the National Assembly members who are considering an amendment of the media laws. I’m afraid that the same people who were on the side of the media and attacked everything that were deemed wrong are today turning around and trying to kill the media.

“The media has a co-responsibility: it must protect and project the interest of Nigeria first and foremost before the government, and they should be allowed to play that role, not by censorship, intimidation and undue arrest. Let us all respect that standard.

“For journalists, please note that we have no country other than Nigeria. I was born into one united Federal Republic of Nigeria. If we cannot progress it, let us not sink it. We must defend the unity of this country; it must be our total obligation.”

Dokpesi noted that Nigeria’s regulatory system is far behind in terms of development, especially considering technological advancement in the industry. “We still think analogue whereas by 1993, the core of the industry was already going digital,” he stated.

The media mogul noted that the country’s regulatory laws, which were written during the military era, needed to be updated, adding that there is the need for freedom in the media space.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has actually enshrined the freedom to communicate, freedom to share ideas.

“I agree that freedom comes with responsibility, but I can tell you that the AIT licence has been revoked at least four times. One instance was that there was a plane that crashed in Lagos, AIT reported that this plane crashed and the regulatory authority came and said ‘your licence is revoked.’ For showing video, audio and everything to show that the plane crashed in Lagos, that was an offense. The wife of the president unfortunately passed on and this was taken as breaking news and the licence was again revoked.

“I went to court many times and was told that this is our country, so I should withdraw the cases.”

Dokpesi further said that media houses sometimes suffer due to the overzealousness, disrespect and concentration of undue powers in the hands of the regulators and the minister’s office.

Speaking on the launch of the podcast studio, he commended LEADERSHIP Media Group for the step it had taken.

“I stated at the very beginning that I’m very proud and happy about the management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers for taking this pioneering step and enhancing journalism. As it stands now the world over, newspapers have podcast studios and so on. What LEADERSHIP has done is a step in the right direction,” he added.

Dokpesi described the equipment in LEADERSHIP podcast studio as top-class and urged the company ensure quality content for maximum benefit.

“This is a first class podcast studio facility, the type that you can find in any part of the world but it is the results that matter. The types of issues you take, issues affecting the people – that is what the ordinary persons will want, and LEADERSHIP Newspaper has the quality of people that will ensure that the standard is maintained,” he said.

Another guest at the podcast studio launch, the chairman/CEO, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, recalled that when she was in parliament she tried to enhance professionalism in journalism but was thwarted.

“For you to be in journalism, there are criteria, like you find in medicine, architecture, law, but we do not have it in journalism, why? Because there is no self- regulation by the practitioners.

“When I sponsored that bill, it was because a journalist must always be paid salary, and there must be self-regulation. If we have that self-regulation, the journalism practice will not be on the downward spiral as it is today.”

She stressed the need to restore the dignity of the profession.

“I’m proud to be a journalist and I still want to practise that profession as a hobby, but let us bring back the dignity of journalism, let us bring back the responsibility of journalism. If you walk about today and you call yourself a journalist, there is no respect,” Abike Dabiri-Erewa said.

On his part, Etsu Nupe, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, spoke glowingly about the founder of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He described the late media mogul as a proud son of Nupe who contributed immensely to the development of Nupe land by making his resources available to the ethnic group to inform the world about what Nupe, as a tribe, represents not only in Nigeria, but on the continent of Africa and the world as a whole.

He praised the Nda-Isaiah family and management of the firm for keeping the flag flying even after the death of company’s founder.

“Seeing the development now is something that we are proud of because we have observed that, in some families who have started something like this in the past, immediately the head of the family passes away, you cannot hear anything about the establishment.

“This is something that is very important in mobiliSing, informing and even building a nation, so being our son, we are very proud of what he has done and we are very proud of his legacy.

“This is his Last Word and this last word for us is everlasting word. So we believe that he has done what a Nupe person is expected in every aspect of life, whenever there is opportunity to showcase who you are. So we are proud of Sam Nda-Isaiah and that is why we gave him a title as the first Kakaki Nupe, and Kakaki Nupe means the mouthpiece of what Nupe stands for.”

The Etsu Nupe, who was represented by Jakadan Nupe, Yusuf Yabaga Sani, said the Etsu Nupe extended his blessings to the establishment, adding that the company’s efforts will result in huge success.

A columnist with LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Hannatu Musawa, said that the late Sam Nda-Isaiah had this vision of LEADERSHIP in an enhanced way and this foray into podcasting is just an extension of that.

Speaking on the podcast platform, she said it is a new form of disseminating information where people can create content in a room for a global audience at their convenience.

Musawa also appealed to journalists not to give terrorists the oxygen to thrive and prevail over Nigeria.

In his comment, vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mike Okpere, described the late founder of of the media company as a man who was always brimming with creative ideas.

Bishop emeritus, Bishop Edwin Jarumai, said the event showed that the legacy of the late chairman was intact.

“This is truly a manifestation of the efforts and legacy left behind by the late chairman the founder of LEADERSHIP Newspaper who was, to us, a brother, colleague and, of course, the son of our great soil, Nigeria.

“I’m confident that with God on our side this studio will stand strong and serve the image of our dear country. This is the pride of all of us through LEADERSHIP Newspaper, and all of us that are here and, indeed, every other person born in this great country called Nigeria.”

Giving a vote of thanks, the chairman, LEADERSHIP Media Group, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, said she was glad to be in the midst of such a rich group of people.

“I want to thank all the dignitaries like Dokpesi and others who, despite their tight schedules, still found time to be here. The late Sam Nda-Isaiah was a man of big ideas and this is one of it, and I thank God that we are all here to witness it.

“I pray that this will be the beginning of good things from what he started. It was just an idea that became so big that people are standing under its umbrella,” she said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the podcast studio is named Last Word Studio after the late chairman’s bold and incisive weekly back page column, Last Word, which he maintained for over a decade.

Media Not FG’s Political Enemy – NGE

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said that the media industry is not a political opponent or enemy of the federal government.

The guild pointed out that many of the political elite’s attacks on the media are habitually not envisioned to win an argument on values, journalistic or legal, but designed to bully media organisations.

Reacting to what it described as ‘’draconian provisions’’ in the two Bills to amend the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) Act and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act currently before the National Assembly, which the sponsors said were aimed at moderating the ‘’recklessness’’ of the media, the guild said that the Bills are meant to criminalise journalism practice in the country.

In a statement issued by the umbrella of all editors in Nigeria, jointly signed by the president, Mustapha Isah, and general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the guild said while they did not oppose an Act that will promote media stakeholders-driven regulatory council, the many draconian provisions in the Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun’s sponsor bills are aimed at criminalising media practice in Nigeria.

The guild said while the intention of the sponsor of the bills is suspicious, the bills negate all known features of media regulatory bodies in the world.

It said that the oxygen of democracy which is the media will be strangulated if the bills are passed in their present forms.

The statement reads in part: ‘’At a time there is a popular ongoing global conversation about the need for a #NewDealForJournalism’’ – for immediate and sustained action from and collaboration between governments and other influential actors to improve the policy, funding, and enabling environment for independent professional journalism, we see the proposed legislation as unhelpful.

“For example, while the NPC Act. CAP N128, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1992 created by the military dictatorship gives the Council Board full responsibility to administer the council, the proposed Act restricts the council board to advisory capacity on a part-time basis without direct interference in the day-to-day administration of the council and gives the executive secretary all the powers.

‘’While the proposed NPC Act says the Board shall consist of one representative each from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Ministry of Information, two representatives of the general public, one of whom shall be a legal practitioner and a woman and executive secretary of the council, who shall serve as the secretary to the Board, the board is a mere advisory body.”

The guild said the Bill also says that the chairman of the board shall be appointed by the president on the recommendation of the minister in charge of information “and that all other members of the Board shall be appointed by the president on the recommendation by the Minister of Information. The intention of this kind of Council is suspicious.”

The body of editors said they are of the view that the professional body does not need the approval of the minister of information to establish and disseminate a National Press Code and standards to guide the conduct of print media, related media houses, and media practitioners, and to approve penalties and fines against violation of the press code, as provided for in the Bill.

‘’The Guild is not aware of any media regulatory council in the world which says that media regulatory council shall establish a National Press and Ethical Code of Conduct for media houses and media practitioners, which shall come into effect and be disseminated after approval by the minister of information, and that the code shall be binding on every media house and journalist.

‘’Again, apart from the fines for journalists or media houses that violate the Act, the Bill also says that in an extreme case, the council shall order the striking out of the name of the journalist from the register; and suspend the person from practice by ordering him not to engage in practice as a journalist for a period not exceeding six months, as may be specified in the directive.

‘’This kind of media regulatory council will neither serve the interest of the media industry, strengthen its constitutional role – of holding public officers accountable to the people – nor serve the general interest of the public who are the original trustees of the media,’’ the guild said.

The NGE noted that in the proposed NPC legislation, the sponsor mischievously smuggled in the controversial ‘’fake news’’ provision by stating that any person who carries news, established to be fake thereafter, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N5 million or a term of two-year imprisonment or both, and compensation of N2 million payable to the person(s), group(s), corporate bodies, government or any of its agencies whom the news was carried against.

According to the NGE, “The bill also states that any print media house whose medium was used to carry such news is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N10 million or closure of such media house for a period of one year, or both, and compensation of N20 million to the person, group, corporate body, government or any of its agencies whom the news was carried against.

On the proposed NBC amendment legislation, the Guild stated that section 23 of the Bill, which gives the minister of information powers to participate in the making of regulations, is unhelpful, saying the participation of the minister will turn NBC into a tool for political interference.

The guild, however, declared that the provisions of the two bills give the impression that the federal government is out to crush its enemy, saying that the media is not an enemy of the state.

The NGE added that the two bills, if passed, will compound the nation’s negative image in the global community.

‘’Nigeria comes in at No. 120, the rough equivalent of a D+, in this year’s index by Reporters Without Borders. You’ll find similar results on the Democracy Index where Nigeria is ranked No. 110 – the lowest-ranking Hybrid Regime, one slot away from Authoritarian,” the editors said.

It said the bills are seen by many as attempts to further stifle the democratic space in the country that is currently having challenges on all fronts.

The editors also expressed their opposition to the heavy involvement of the president and the minister of information in the composition of appointments into the boards of NBC and the NPC, saying the board members should appoint their chairmen.

The Guild added, ‘’The NPC and NBC should be truly independent, and shouldn’t be under the supervision of the minister of information who is a political office holder and affiliated to a political party.

‘’The Ghana model comes to mind here. Nigeria should be seen to be moving with time, instead of taking retrogressive steps in media freedom.’’

The Guild, therefore, called on the National Assembly to remove those obnoxious provisions in the two bills that make it look as if they are meant to strangulate, instead of regulate, the media.