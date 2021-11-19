The managing director and chief executive of Jaiz Bank plc, Mr Hassan Usman, has said non-interest financing is a veritable way of growing the economy whilst cutting down on wastages and corruption.

Speaking on Money Radio, a production of LEADERSHIP TV, Usman noted that the government would be able to do more in terms of meeting its infrastructure needs if it leans more towards non-interest financing.

According to him, non-interest financing are project tied and result oriented, ensuring there is no diversion of funds or wastages. Asides this, he said contractors engaged in such projects do not delay in the execution of the projects.

Usman whilst noting that the framework of non-interest or islamic financing is such that it supports infrastructure funding. “Islamic finance tends to be activity based. The financier or the bank will have to involve itself in some of the activity before it can earn an income

“When there is an opportunity to do roads for the government, airports or develop hospitals, Islamic banks tend to do better because the financing is tied to a project. Therefore, there is better value and the government can avoid diversion of resources or misuse. For example all the three Nigerian sovereign Sukuk issuance that were made were tied to a project and the projects can be seen all over the nation either to the north, the east, the west or the south.

“You can see the roads and what these monies were put to use. Asides this there is also the possibility to see that the projects were completed on time because we know the way government does not encourage contractors to put in more. But with Sukuk, the money is made available and is tied to that project and no government official can take the money out to do any other thing and the contractors know that the only way they can get funding is to do the job and this facilitates development.”

On what the bank is doing to increase financial inclusion in the country, particularly in the northern region, he said there is more to be done in respect of economic inclusion before they can be financially included. “Financial inclusion is having access to banking services but what we discovered was that these people do not even have what to put in the bank, because they live from hand to mouth. We discovered that what they need is economic inclusion.

“So we went there to develop the people and give them capital rather than say come and open account.” He explained that the bank is working with cluster groups to provide machineries, infrastructure and capacity in Kano, Katsina and some other northern states to enable them be fully financially self sustaining and therefore financially included.