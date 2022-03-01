The minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, the secretary-general of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Mohammad Barkindo, and the minister of mines and hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, have made a strong defence for fossil fuel investments, saying Africa’s development needs are being overlooked in the global dynamics of decarbonisation.

The all spoke at the opening session the fifth Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), with the theme: “Revitalising the Industry: ” Future Fuels and Energy Transition.”

This is as experts in Nigeria’s energy sector have said that acquisition of assets of International Oil Companies (IOCs) by Nigeria’s indigenous oil exploration company will impact positively on the nation’s energy sector.

Africa accounts for less than three per cent of global carbon emissions while some 600 million Africans lack access to electricity, they said.

“It would be a tragedy of unimaginable proportions if, despite the billions of dollars invested in these resources, they flowed west as stranded assets,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said during the energy conference in Nigeria.

His comments came as the latest report from the UN’s Climate Science Panel warned that half of the world’s population was vulnerable to dangerous climate impacts and that drastic action was needed.

But resource-rich developing countries have often pushed back on calls for a rapid shift away from fossil fuels, arguing that they have not had time to benefit economically from the fuels and are not responsible for the bulk of the emissions.

Timipre Sylva said the whole world should support a campaign to expand the production of natural gas in Africa, which he described as green energy and the only way to increase electricity production.

Sylva said energy transition push must consider the development needs of developing countries, especially those with huge hydrocarbon resources.

“In adopting global future fuels, energy-poverty and climate change nexus have to be both addressed simultaneously. It must be geared towards clean and sustainable sources.

“For countries such as Nigeria that is rich in natural resources but still energy poor, the transition must not come at the expense of affordable and reliable energy for people, cities, and industry. On the contrary, it must be inclusive, equitable, and just – which means preserving the right to sustainable development and poverty eradication as enshrined in global treaties such as the Paris Accord.

“It is evident that what makes the most sense from the point of view of “balancing energy security with environmental sustainability is the use of gas as a transition fuel.”

Sylva pointed out that natural gas ticked all the boxes as the vehicle to help government achieve its aspirations and that is why it embraced the resource to help turn around the economy by declaring year 2021-2030 as Nigeria’s decade of gas.

“Africa is not denying the need to transition to renewable fuels, to cleaner energy, but we are only saying, at this point, just as we are mobilizing, please allow us to enjoy a few of our resources,” he said.

While drillers and some governments say gas burns much cleaner than oil or coal, climate scientists disagree, citing growing research that the gas industry is responsible for significant emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

The oil minister of Equatorial Guinea, a major oil exporter, suggested that if oil majors pull out of a hydrocarbon project, they should hand it over to local authorities.

“If an asset is no longer profitable for an operator, just hand it over to us, it’s not nationalisation,” said Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima during the conference.

OPEC’s Barkindo described the oil and gas industry as “under siege”, saying there were more than 700 lawsuits against oil companies worldwide.

“Climate activists have seized the momentum and are dictating the terms and pace of the energy transition,” he said, noting that global energy demand was steadily rising to levels that could not be satisfied unless hydrocarbons were part of the mix of energy sources.

“Any discussion of the oil and gas industries being relegated to the past and the need to stop further investment in oil and gas is misguided,” he said.

However, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard expressed the opposition of the US government to fresh investment in the development of hydrocarbon.

She insisted that the impact of climate change was visible for everyone to see around the world, noting that the US would continue to support poor countries to transit seamlessly into cleaner energy.

An energy expert, John Obot, said that the current wave of divestment hitting the nation’s oil and gas industry was deemed necessary to allow smaller entities to contribute to economic activities in areas that had become less attractive to international oil companies (IOCs).

He said, ‘‘Currently, five IOCs operate in Nigeria and they include SPDC and TotalEnergies, Chevron and ExxonMobil as well as Eni. These five IOCs are also responsible for 45 per cent of Nigeria’s oil production and 40 per cent of gas.

“While the IOCs may have maintained some dominance on Nigeria’s oil assets, their grip began to relax in 1991 when indigenous players made their entry, thanks to Professor Jubril Aminu’s deliberate policy of encouraging indigenous participation in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, under military president, Ibrahim Babangida.”

Beginning in 2010 and led by SPDC, IOCs operating in Nigeria have divested 26 assets. Seplat (formed as an SPV by Shebah and Platform) took OML 4, 38 and 41 off Shell in 2010 for a reported $340m.

Other transactions have happened subsequently; Neconde (OML 42) in 2011, Eroton (OML 18) in 2014, First E&P (OML 83 and 85) in 2014, Aiteo (OML 29) in 2015 and just last year, Trans-Niger Oil and Gas (TNOG) (OML 17).

With the wave of new divestment announcements, at least five Nigerian oil and gas companies are reportedly planning to submit bids for Royal Dutch Shell’s oil assets in the country this month.

Seplat Energy Plc recently announced an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Delaware, for $1.28 billion. This was disclosed in a notice published by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on February 24, 2022. The transaction is reminiscent of the $1.5 billion ConocoPhillips Nigerian operation by Oando in 2014.

Experts have described it as an unprecedented move by the local firm, which has continued to expand to new frontiers of operations since its inception over a decade ago.

According to an energy analyst, Dr Tayo Bello, it is interesting to note that indigenous players had focused on growing production levels thus improving revenue and royalties due. Their ability to negotiate with local communities has helped provide right-of-way and access hitherto denied the IOCs. This has had the salutary effect of reducing insecurity and sabotage.

According to him, the deal by Seplat signifies positive developments in the Nigerian oil sector, and poses new challenges to the future contributions of oil to the economy.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said it will ensure that operators present their “Green Story’’ in Field Development Plan (FDP) as Nigeria moves to attain net zero carbon by 2060.

Chief executive of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, made this known while speaking at the ongoing NIES in Abuja.

According to Komolafe, the energy transition regime has posed a challenge and opportunity for Nigeria to reposition its energy focus and regulatory policies toward the development of clean and renewable energy.

According to him, investors in the upstream are being asked to provide their green story as a basis for attracting required funds for field development.

Also speaking, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said Nigeria was committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent by 2030.

He said this was being driven by programmes such as the Decade of Gas Initiative and promotion of gas-based industries which would lead to job creation for Nigerians.

On his part, Mr Simbi Wabote, the executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), said international oil companies were divesting their assets due to the global energy transition.

Wabote said this was, however, an opportunity for indigenous companies to take charge of the industry in line with NCDMB’s mandate.