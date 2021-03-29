By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo, Hembadoon Orsar with agency report

Pope Francis and other Christian clerics yesterday called on Christians to emulate Jesus Christ who showed love to the world.

Pope Francis explained in a homily to mark the 2021 Palm Sunday that it is not enough to admire Jesus’ qualities.

While delivering the homily in St Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis recounted how those who earlier hailed Jesus later turned out to call for his crucifixion.

“What happened? They were following an idea of the Messiah rather than the Messiah. They admired Jesus, but they did not let themselves be amazed by him. Amazement is not the same as admiration,” Pope Francis added.

In Nigeria, many clerics urged Christians to unite and show love to all.

The Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Badejo, urged Christians to promote the virtues of Jesus Christ in their service to God.

He said that as Christians the entire world celebrated the Palm Sunday, it was important for faithful to stand up for the teachings of Christ.

The Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, urged Nigerians to relive, emulate and share the love of Jesus Christ with their neighbours.

According to him, God loves humanity because humans were created in His image and likeness, and out of love, He sent His only begotten son to die for them.

The parish priest of St Peters Catholic Church Ibiono Ibom in Akwa Ibom state, Rev Father Anthony Ekong, enjoined Nigerians to emulate the exemplary life of Jesus Christ by imbibing the virtues of integrity, honesty and welfare for others.

Father Ekong who made the appeal while delivering a sermon during mass to mark the celebration of this year’s Palm Sunday, in Ibiono, said Christians should shun sinful life and live a life of holiness and uprightness.

In a similar development, the Parish Priest of St Theresa’s Catholic Church High Level, Màkurdi, Benue State, Rev Fr Cosmos Jooli, in a homily during the celebration, urged Catholic Faithful to lead by example wherever they found themselves for the growth and development of the Church and Country.

He also tasked Christians on the virtues of Jesus Christ which is anchored on humility and self-denial that brought salvation to mankind for a peaceful co-existence.