At a valedictory session for three senators that have vacated their seats, lawmakers used the opportunity yesterday to beg the newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu for return tickets back to the Senate in 2023.

Speaking during the special programme organised for Adamu, Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC deputy national chairman North) and Senator Mohammed Hassan (deputy governor, Zamfara State); Senator James Manager (PDP Delta South) said Adamu must protect the interest of serving senators on the platform of his party as far as the coming party primaries are concerned.

“The period we are in now, is that of danger for senators seeking return tickets. Though we are not in the same political party but protect those in your party from the periodic danger,” he said.

Hitting the nail on the head in his remarks, Senator Ali Ndume said the rate of turnover in the number of legislators failing in return bids is worrisome and should be addressed.

He urged the national chairman and his deputy to protect the sanctity of the National Assembly, as it is the most vulnerable arm of government.

“This institution and by extension, the House of Representatives must be protected by way of prevention of legislative brain drain.

“Your experience as third term Senator before becoming the national chairman of our great party should be brought to bear in stemming the tide of high rate of turnovers,” he said.

Also making similar request, Senator Akpan Bassey (PDP Akwa Ibom North East ), said Adamu is a man that can be trusted in doing the needful on the issue of high turnover of legislators.

“Combination of Senator Adamu as national chairman of APC and Abubakar Kyari as deputy national chairman ( North) , will surely do the right thing as far as interests of senators on the platform of their party are concerned”, he said.

Senator Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi Central) in his own remarks, commended Senator Adamu for laying the foundation of Nasarawa State and developing the education sector.

He noted that as the first chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Senator Adamu was able to ensure harmony among members irrespective of diverse political persuasion.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), urged Senator Abdullahi Adamu to bring his wealth of experience as former chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum to bear in the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP Abia South), urged the new national chairman of the APC to deepen democracy in the discharge of his duties more so as a product of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, in his contribution, described the emergence of four members of the National Assembly as party executives of the APC as remarkable development in the political evolution and history of Nigeria.

“That the national chairman, deputy national chairman (North), national secretary and national auditor are all people who are either completing their service in the Senate or were here before.

“What this goes to show is that the legislature is coming of age, that the legislature is now contributing to the political development and stability of our country, and we shouldn’t take this for granted.

“Even though the legislature has been the most disadvantaged arm of government out of the three, but I think it is rapidly developing,” Lawan said.

Adamu, in his remarks on the floor, assured that the newly elected lawmakers into the APC leadership would protect the integrity of the National Assembly within the confines of the party and its processes. He also extended hand of friendship to lawmakers in the minority party to become members of APC.