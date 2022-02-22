The failure of the prosecution to produce its seventh witness yesterday stalled the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu and two others, accused of the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga before the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square. (TBS).

The 22-year-old 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos is facing an eight-count charge of murder, forgery and stealing alongside Adedapo Quadri on a eight-counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered on one count.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the matter was called on Monday for hearing, the prosecution team led by Mrs A. O. Oluwafemi told the court that their witness was not in court.

Mrs Oluwafemi therefore urged the court to vacate the earlier dates fixed for the hearing of the case to enable the prosecution to get the Toxicology and DNA results needed for the trial.

The Deputy Director of Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions disclosed that the results were not available yet, and that the next witness would be examined on the documents.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya, however, vacated all the dates earlier fixed and adjourned the case to April 25 for continuation of trial.

