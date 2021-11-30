Justice Yetunde Adesanya of Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square adjourned the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of Super TV chief executive officer, Usifo Ataga, to November 30 to enable the prosecution present its next witness.

Justice Adesanya was forced to adjourn the case following a request to that effect by the prosecutor, Yusuf Sule, who told the court that the witness he intended to call was not composed to testify.

Sule informed the judge that the fourth prosecution arrived at the court from Asaba on Monday morning and he was not in the right frame of mind to enter the witness box.

The 22-year-old 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos was docked before the court alongside Adedapo Quadri on an eight-count bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered on one count.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, Sule said, “we would be asking for an adjournment till tomorrow because the witness we are calling just came in from Asaba this morning and he is not composed”.