The Lagos State Police Command has filed a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and murder against Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the chief executive officer of SuperTV, Usifo Ataga, and and one Adedapo Quadri, before the State High Court.

Counsel to the Police, Cyril Ajiofor, gave the information to a Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, who had last month remanded the two suspects in custody for 30 days pending the release of a legal advice on the matter by the state’s Director of Public Proscution (DPP).

Presenting the legal advice to the court on Monday, Ajiofor also told the court that that a prima facie case of stealing was also established against Chidinma alone.

He also informed the court that the DPP also established the offence of having possession of a stolen item against Chidinma’s sister Chioma Egbuchu, from whom the deceased’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.

Ajiofor, however, disclosed that Chidinma’s father, Onoh Ojukwu, Babalola Disu, Abayomi Olutayo and Ifeoluwa Olowu, who were earlier indicted in the matter had been cleared by the report.

The 300-level student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma, was brought before the Lagos State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, dressed in a black hooded jumpsuit by prison wardens at about 9am on Monday.

Magistrate Adedayo, who adjourned the case till September 29 for the outcome of the case filed at the High Court, further remanded the two suspects in prison custody.