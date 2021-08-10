A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba yesterday, remanded Chidinma Adora Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services.

The Lagos State Police Command brought the 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos and one Adedapo Quadri before the court over alleged conspiracy and murder of the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

However, their pleas were not taken because the magistrate court is not constitutionally empowered to try the offence.

The magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, after listening to the police, ordered that the defendants be kept in prison for the next 30 days pending release of a legal advice on the matter by the state’s director of public prosecution (DPP).

Chidinma, 21, was alleged to have murdered Ataga, in a service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stabs on June 16 at a short let apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

Chidinma was consequently arrested on June 23 in her father’s house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

The 50-year-old deceased was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.