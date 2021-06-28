Family of the late SuperTV chief executive officer (CEO) Michael Usifo Ataga has called for an in-depth investigation into the murder of Ataga.

It urged the police to go beyond the arrest of the prime suspect Chidinma Ojukwu to get to the bottom of the case.

In a statement titled: “Libelous Publications In Respect of Murder Of Michael Usifo Ataga: Demand For Restraint By Social Media Practitioners/Persons, Rickey Tarfa & Co, the solicitor to the family, asked those behind the malicious social media publications to refrain from publishing falsehood that impinges negatively on the integrity of the deceased, wife and children or face lawsuits.

In the statement signed by Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN) on behalf of the law firm, the family urged Nigerians to allow the police to conduct its investigations without any distraction or interference.

He said, “We hereby admonish the publishers of these stories to employ whatever shreds of decency and decorum they can find in themselves to desist from their false and misleading stories and let the investigating authorities carry out effective investigation in the hope of apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime and their accomplices.

“Yes we know that Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu has been arrested and yes we know that investigation is continuing. Our client is however convinced that there is much more to this than is already apparent from the police investigation,” Jolaawo said in the statement.

He added that most undiscerning readers would know that the variety and inherent malice in most of the publications were meant to embarrass and malign Usifo Ataga, Brenda Ataga and the family and also serve as a smokescreen to enable the perpetrators of the heinous crime to cover their tracks.

“Our client appreciates the efforts of the law enforcement agencies in their investigations thus far, and will not descend into particulars with respect to any of the said false narratives so as not to inadvertently aid the perpetrators of the murder in covering their tracks,” he stated.