Human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, has written to the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba, demanding a thorough investigation in the murder of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, whose lifeless body was found in a Lekki service apartment in June days after he was declared missing.

The 19-page letter, titled “THE GRUESOME AND HORRIFIC MURDER OF MR. MICHAEL USIFO ATAGA: A CLARION CALL FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATION AND DELIVERY OF JUSTICE,” which was addressed to the IGP and copied to 10 other appropriate authorities including the Attorney General of the Federation, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Lagos Ministry of Justice, DG, DSS, Director of Public Prosecution and the Ataga family, raised knotty questions and jigsaw puzzles to be solved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer, among other things questioned why it took the Police so long to prosecute the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, who already confessed to the murder before changing her confession a few days later.

Ataga’s Murder: Court Remands Chidinma For 30 Days

“We are only urging your Officers sir, to do their job PROPERLY AND PROFESSIONALLY. We are not asking for, and we do not intend to ask for, any special favours. Usifo and his family also do not intend to, either. WE JUST WANT JUSTICE – PURE AND UNDILUTED JUSTICE. Your duty is quite clear under the law, as severally expounded by Nigerian courts.

“That your Officers FORTHWITH HALT any further funny and phony parade of Chidinma, or allow her access to media interviews. These invariably lead to total trivialisation and mockery of a serious crime of brutal murder committed against Usifo, our client’s illustrious son, father, husband, breadwinner and community leader per excellence. Such parades also have the unsalutary effect of negatively impacting on our societal values and the morals of Nigerians, especially the youth, who may erroneously, but unwittingly, behold Chidinma as a heroine,” Ozekhome’s letter demanded.

Recall that Chief Ozekhome was contracted by the Ataga family days back to follow the path of justice towards determining those involved in the murder of their breadwinner, and bring them to book.