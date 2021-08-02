Cemetery anywhere in the world is believed to be a resting place for the dead regardless of the mode and time of burial.

In Lagos, South-West Nigeria, Atan cemetery is in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos. It is within a large civil cemetery known locally as Atan Cemetery which lies on the Eastern outskirts of Lagos, on University road, beyond Moorehouse Road and the Medical Research Institute.

The cemetery contains the largest concentration of 1939-1945 war graves in Nigeria. The graves are arranged in four plots, separated by an avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no news that the dead are treated differently according to their social status while alive in Atan cemetery. What is now strange is the mode of burial at the cemetery.

According to a Facebook user, Abiola Alaba Peters Aap, who happens to be a Lagos-based journalist, in a post titled ‘My Crazy Experience At A Cemetery in Lagos!’, posted on Monday, he narrated the bizarre happenings at the cemetery.

“This is Atan cementary, Yaba Lagos, I had two funny experience at this cementary four weeks ago when I went to bury an uncle.

“First is the way things are run in this cementary; according to the operators here, aside the VVIP graves, there are VIP and the regular type of graves.

“Of course, the VVIP is for the “A” Class, while the VIP is for the “Average”, the “Regular” graves are for the poor.

“The VVIP grave last almost forever, the VIP grave last for just 3 months, (not assured) after which corpse will be removed or replaced, while corpse buried in the regular graves will be removed or replaced after two weeks (1 month max).

“My uncle was buried in a shallow grave (breaks my heart, but there was nothing I could do, as family insist we can’t take him home). Indeed, we (especially Lagosians) are our own problems.

“One of the cemetery officials was caught on video asking us not to bother ourselves coming back the following weeks to visit/check my Uncle’s grave.

“I went round and confirm everything they said, I saw some graves with more than 1 corpse, the maximum I witnessed was 3, as in 3 dead bodies buried inside one grave.

“And I’m like; why are we doing this to ourselves? I will share my second experience in my next post!,” he wrote.