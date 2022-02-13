Versatile singer and performing artiste, Atanda is up to something new. The songwriter, guitarist and violinist has release a new body of work, an album titled, ‘Wake Up Africa’.

‘Wake up Africa’ album is a conscious piece of art geared towards reawakening of the young and the old Africans in the diaspora about their culture and heritage.

The musician whose real name is Adeniji Adewale, disclosed that the great body of work is deeply rooted in Afrobeats, Afrojazz, blues and folk music. The title track, Wake up Africa features the prolific Denmark based Nigerian musician, Adedeji Adetayo

“The album is inspired by icons and African music legends, such as Fela Anikulapo Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Ayinla Omoniwura , Elemure and a saying by Marcus Gurvey which says, the people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots, “ says Atanda.

Atanda is a Nigerian artiste , guitarist, violinist, songwriter, arranger and a performer .He was born and raised in Ajegunle , Lagos Nigeria. Atanda has toured wide , playing music in festivals like , Market for African performing Arts(MASA)Abidjan Ivory Coast, Africa International music festival (AIM) ,African young Entrepreneur (A.Y.E) Akure, Felabration, Lagos international Jazz Festival and many more. He has performed and shared stage with the prominent Afrobeats king Femi Anikulapo-Kuti and Beautiful Nubia.

As an artistes whose musical dexterity has been praised by musical giants such as Femi Anikulapo-Kuti , Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti , Theo Lawson, and Jimi Sholanke with a growing popularity amongst laudable musical artistes and lovers of good music. This album symbolizes Atanda evolution as a musician, reflecting his consistency and constant search for musical identity. Atanda has an album titled Ancestors, which was released in 2019 . And “Wake up Africa” is his second album.

