Vice chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi, Professor Ahmad Muhammad Abdul’aziz, has said the institution is set for research and production of vaccines against some killer diseases.

In the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, ATBU had produced hand sanitisers to assist in the fight against the disease.

Recently, a molecular laboratory was established in ATBU Teaching Hospital to expedite tests for COVID-19, Lassa fever and other variants of some killer diseases. The lab is the first of its kind in the North East zone.

Abdul’aziz said with a state-of-art molecular laboratory in the College of Medical Sciences, all the university needs is a sequencer, adequate funds and faculty of veterinary medicine to start the process of vaccine production.

He said the university had made gains in technological innovation and development as it currently produces sprayers among others since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vice chancellor said with the right support, the university would start research and development of the killer diseases vaccines in Nigeria.

He said it is in this direction that the university introduced Faculty of Veterinary Medicine studies to serve as a complementary role with the already established College of Medical Sciences.

