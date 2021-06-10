The association of telecommunications companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has taken steps to ensure a speedy resolution of the current suspension of Twitter activities by the federal government over alleged deletion of the tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari, it found objectionable to its standards.

In its official statement on the development which has resulted in the telecom regulator issuing a directive to the service providers to deny access to the services of Twitter in Nigeria, the president of ATCON, Ikechukwu Nnamani, stated that while the association and its member companies understand the position of the federal government, the reasons for the directive, and have complied with the directive, it is pertinent that the issue is resolved soon in the interest of all.

He emphasised that the OTT platforms of which Twitter is one, is an integral part of the digital economy that the federal government is promoting, adding that when an unfortunate disagreement arises with respect to the user policies, it should be resolved in a timely manner.

The ban on Twitter has generated much reactions in the Nigerian public space since it was announced by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, which accused the platform of allowing contents that threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria.