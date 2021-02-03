BY CHIMA AKWAJA |

Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and key stakeholders in the telecommunications sector are set to brainstorm on how to realise the 70 per cent broadband penetration set in the new National Broadband Plan 2020-2025.

The maiden virtual event which holds on Thursday March 25, 2021, will seek the buy-in of the various sub-groups under the membership of ATCON to ensure that the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 is adequately positioned to deliver its ultimate purposes for the generality of Nigerians more quickly and strategically.

A statement signed by ATCON’s president, Ikechukwu Nnamani, and its publicity secretary, Wole Abu, stated that ATCON will review and provide insightful approaches and solutions along with ministry of communications and digital economy, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and state governments.

They will provide solutions to what needs to be done to support various programmes and projects that are earmarked for the successful implementation of the previous National Broadband Plan under past ministers.

According to ATCON, the strategic objectives virtual forum will complement the various strategic activities already embarked upon by the ministry of communications and digital economy; and to achieve the set target of broadband penetration in Nigeria with great speed.

Key stakeholders expected at the virtual forum include; minister of communications and digital economy Dr Isa Pantami, who is expected to deliver the keynote address on enhancing the contributions of sub-sector in the Nigerian national broadband plans through enabling policies.

The EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta; director-general/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi and director-general/CEO, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Aziz Abubakar would share their respective commission’s and agency’s perspective on aggregating the potentials of the sub-sector to meet the new broadband set target of 70 per cent.

“We are confident that this special engagement would enable us to carry out the industry mapping with respect to the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. This very important strategic and flagship event would serve as a veritable platform for the key stakeholders in the telecom and ICT sector to brainstorm and proffer solution for the realization of the new set target of 70 per cent of broadband penetration more expediently,” ATCON concluded.