A traditional ruler in Rivers State, King Ateke Michael Tom, has endorsed the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, to succeed Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike come 2023.

King Ateke stated this yesterday when Abe led members of his campaign team to pay a visit on the traditional ruler at Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika local government area of Rivers State.

He said he hoped that if elected as governor, the APC governorship hopeful would bring the much needed development to the state.

The monarch said: “I am highly pleased with your visit. I am a traditional ruler if not, if I am participating, you will know that I am your brother.

“I know everything happening in Rivers State and if people like you become governor, nobody will come to tell you what to do for the betterment of Rivers people.”

Earlier, the APC governorship aspirant, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, informed the traditional ruler that he came to seek for his royal blessings and support for his aspiration to become next governor of the state.

Abe said, “There is no way I will enter Okrika without coming to see you. You have been a symbol of peace in Okrika and Rivers State. Right now, we are in the middle of our political transition in Rivers State.

“The reason I am going around the state is that I believe no matter where you come from in the state, you are qualified to contest and govern Rivers. I am here to seek for your blessings, seek for your support and assure you that whatever we do, we will not compromise the interest of Rivers State.