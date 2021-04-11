ADVERTISEMENT

President, Nigeria Squash Referees Association, Bola Magaji, has described poaching of athletes as detrimental to the steady growth and development of sports.

He called for a holistic address of the ugly thread, saying it does not encourage steady growth and development of athletes.

Magaji, who is a chief referee at the ongoing 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, said adequate remuneration and attractive incentives for athletes would curtail cases of poaching.

He complained about the organisational lacuna of the festival which according to him, fell short of expectation, “The host state, Edo, parades one of the best state-of- the art facilities, but lacks organisational expertise. It is not all about money,” Magaji told NAN.

The former Kwara squash player applauded Team Kwara for their brilliant performance in the Festival, where its athletes had so far won three medals.

He attributed the good outing to regular training and the exemplary commitment of the coaches and the players.