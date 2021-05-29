the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)’Team Nigeria will today battle Ghana Senegal, and five other countries for the 2021 the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) region II championship for the seniors and juniors glory at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)’s Sports Complex, Zaria in Kaduna State.

Also Team contingents from Benin, Niger, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso arrived Kaduna yesterday ahead of the African showpiece set for today to Sunday May, 30th 2021.

2020 National Sports Festival High Jump Bronze medalist and 2019 ex-BBN stars Mike Edwards is expected to lead 55 others for Team Nigeria in the championship.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend ahead of the championships, the embattled technical director of the AFN, Sunday Adeleye, said Team Nigeria is in high spirit to win medals and also gather points for Tokyo Olympics qualification.

“Team Nigeria is in high spirts to make the country proud, despite there’s short time for athletes to prepare for the tournament, we are confident that we can gather good points that will put us in comfortable place in the rankings for Olympics qualification.

Recall that the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, who doubles as the CAA Region II president, assured all participating nations of maximum security and protection.

The championship will also serve as qualification for the Tokyo Summer Olympics billed for July and August later this year.

For the first time in the history of the Region II championship, a half marathon will take place on the morning of May 29th to kick off the championship.