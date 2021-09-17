The South West Athletics Association (SWAA) says it will soon unveil its programme of activities for the zone following the election of Lagos State Athletics Association chairman, Dr Solomon Alao as its new representative on the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Dr Isaac Ogada, chairman of Oyo State Athletics Association, who is also the Secretary of SWAA, says a meeting of the association has been fixed for this weekend to formally introduce the new zonal representative on the executive board of the AFN who will automatically become the chairman of the association.

The meeting of the South West Athletics Association will hold this Friday and Saturday (September 17 and 18 respectively) at the conference room of CIDL group headquarters in Anthony, Lagos where Dr Alao will formally be presented as our zonal representative on the board of the AFN and as the chairman of the association. The programme of activities for the development of athletics in the South West will also be finalised,’ says Dr Ogada in a statement.

The South West Zonal Director of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Femi Ajao will be the special guest at the two-day meeting which will be preceded by a media briefing on Friday 17 September, 2021 at the conference room of CIDL group headquarters in Anthony, Lagos ,starting from 4pm .

Nigeria’s first individual track and field medalist and the only athlete to win two medals at the same edition of the quadrennial games, chief Falilat Ogunkoya who is the chairperson of Ogun state athletics association is among the members of the executive board of the association expected at the meeting.

Also expected is Mr Samuel Fatunla, a respected track and field statistician and a recognised member of Association of International Track and Field Statisticians (ATFS).