The maiden South West Athletics Secondary Schools Invitational and Relays will hold between November 11 and 13, 2021 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

This was part of the resolutions reached after the two-day meeting of the executive board of the South West Athletics held in Lagos over the weekend.

The athletics meeting will be the first in the series of programmes released by the South West athletics body, affiliated to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The communique released after the meeting, said the secondary schools invitational and relays will be preceded by a seminar on doping for elite athletes from the zone and certified coaches.

The South West Athletics is also mapping out plans for an inclusive all secondary schools athletics competition that will be held in all the 18 senatorial zones in the six states that make up the zone namely Lagos Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti.

The competition will have the senators representing all the 18 senatorial zones fully involved as part of their constituency projects.

The association has also set up a committee headed by Professor Olatunde Makanju, chairman of Osun state athletics association to interface with various institutions in Nigeria and abroad with a view to creating scholarship opportunities for talents discovered during its competitions.