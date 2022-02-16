It’s no longer news that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is at a crossroads over zoning of its presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

Although party leaders agreed to throw the ticket open to all members, the push to zone the ticket to a particular zone has caused a fresh tussle.

While some PDP leaders in the South are making a case for the party to be zoned to their region, the party leaders from the North are insisting that their region is yet to occupy the position as much as the South has done under the party platform.

However, it would seem like the former vice president Atiku Abubakar has been at the center of the push for the retention of the ticket in the North.

Although other party leaders from the North, like Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki have also indicated interest for the top seat, Atiku seems to be more on the receiving end on the matter as recent events show.

What’s more, his case seems further complicated as the age factor has been thrown into the mix.

Recently, his major supporter and media guru Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communication Ltd had led a campaign, of sorts, for the former vice president to some states.

In one of the campaigns, on January 24, 2022, in Abia State, Dokpesi leading the Technical Committee for Atiku Abubakar Presidential project as the chairman, told the gathering that Atiku would vacate office after only one term of four years.

Among those present at the occasion were some of the past chairman namely, Chief Ndidi Okereke, the Rev Benson Ezem, and Princcewill as well as former deputy speaker if the state House of Assembly, Chief Emeka Stanley and the former state woman leader, Ms. Nnenna Obewu-Onwuka.

He added that Atiku remains the shortest way to actualising the Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

One of the earliest respondents to the appeal was the deputy chief of staff in the office of deputy governor, Sir Don Ubani, who spoke during the occasion.

In a statement issued about 24 hours after the meeting, he knocked Dokpesi’s argument.

He said “As long as I am concerned, I am holistically for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. I know it is a very herculean task that may even not be realizable now. That is where my conviction places me and that is where I am.”

More intrigues were to emerge over Atiku’ push for the seat.

Speaking at a meeting with members of a group, ‘Let’s Fix Nigeria’ who were on a solidarity visit at his residence in Abuja recently, Atiku declared zoning as unconstitutional.

The former vice president argued: “There is no zoning in the constitution; there is none. I was a member of the constituent assembly that drafted the current constitution and there was nothing like that.”

He also reportedly stated that any Nigerian endowed with the right attributes could lead the country, as against the call for a younger president.

This comment drew harsh reactions both from some PDP chieftains and some socio-cultural groups.

Reacting to the rejection of zoning by Atiku, the National President of Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said the former vice president was being driven by money and not ability.

He added, “When the party went to court, Atiku abandoned everybody and disappeared to Dubai. People didn’t even ask him the reason he disappeared. It was as if he was not interested in taking back his mandate. Today, he is the one saying this, because he thinks it is birthright. I don’t want to talk too much. Nigerians will give him the deserving response.”

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also expressed disappointment at Atiku’s comment on the zoning of the presidency in respect of 2023.

The socio-political organisation in a press statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson said that it is unfortunate that the former Vice President drew such a conclusion.

“He knows his statement is inconsistent with established and justifiable protocols and conventions, which have helped to sustain considerable understanding, peace and stability in the polity,” he said.

Also, the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA), faulted Atiku’s claim on the principle of zoning political offices, describing it as disappointing and hypocritical.

SaMBAstated this in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Rwang Pam Jnr. said such statement “contradicted Atiku’s previous postures as a statesman that has always demanded for equity, fairness, and justice in the country.” A former commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, who was one of Atiku’s spokesmen in the 2019 election, refuted the claim on zoning. Afegbua, who had since disagreed with Atiku’s 2023 bid, said zoning was tantamount to the principle of federal character.

Meanwhile, several groups who claimed they backed Atiku in 2019, have pulled their support for him ahead of 2023 polls.

Support groups advised the former number two citizen not to run for the presidency in 2023 but support a south-eastern candidate.

The coalition is made up of the Middle Belt Network for Atiku, North For North Support Group for Atiku, Turaki Arewa Vanguard for Atiku and South-West Development Frontiers.

Convener of the South-West Development Frontiers, Femi Osabinu, said age is not on the side of the former vice-president.

Osabinu said the country needs a young and energetic person who would be able to handle the rigours of office.

“While Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has served the nation with distinction, as evidenced in the fact that we have been his supporters for years, it is also undeniable that at 77 years of age going into this race, it will be a mismatch of national priorities to support his quest, taking into consideration the unique interplay of circumstances currently confronting our country.

“Nigeria needs a young and more energetic unifier, who will be able to handle the rigours of being physically present in crisis spots to make the physical and psychological statement of the government being in charge and committed to finding lasting solutions to our national challenges.

“Our members, in their numbers across the country, are on standby in the various political parties and consulting from outside of the parties to ensure that the south eastern presidency is achieved in 2023.”

The convener said their call is based on the “mood of the nation”.

Atiku’s supporters are unfazed just as they denied the existence of those groups. Director general of the Amalgamated Atiku Support Groups (AASG), Oladimeji Fabiyi said the former vice president will contest for the top seat.

Denying knowledge of the groups, Fabiyi insisted that they are mischief makers being used by disgruntled individuals to advance their narrow interests.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is eminently qualified under the constitution of Nigeria to contest for any office in the land. Above all, he is experienced, competent and has the capacity to preside over the affairs of our country at this critical point of its life.

“It is therefore ridiculous and malicious to see some individuals acting in ignorance of the provisions of the law.

“It is, however, not surprising because, at every political season such as we are in, we witness all sorts of political jobbers, paid agents and charlatans masquerading as groups to do the bidding of enemies of democracy. Indeed, Nigerians expect more of such shenanigans.”

Evidently, the former vice president is set to fight for the ticket, as he is not ready to back down so easily.