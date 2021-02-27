By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has asked federal lawmakers to commence the process of empowering states to have control over their internal security.

The former vice president stated this while reacting to the kidnap of more than 300 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

He stated “The Federal Government cannot expect the states to provide security of life and property in their domain, without giving them control over internal security. This is now a necessity.

“Thus, I call on the National and State Assemblies to begin the process of constitutional and legal reforms that will make this a reality. The Legislature must take the lead, as it seems the Executive may not be able to provide the needed leadership on this issue.”

Atiku said he had a phone conversation with the governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, and “I am informed that his government is doing everything in its power to secure the release of the abducted students.”

He noted that he stands by all his past recommendations on how the nation can defeat enemies of the state and win the war on terror.

“However, right now, all hands must be on deck to support the Zamfara state government in securing the release of those abducted.

“My heart goes out to the families of the abducted children, and my right hand of fellowship is extended to Governor Matawalle, to help in any way possible,” he said.