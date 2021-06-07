Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from 2023 presidential campaign posters which surfaced in Abuja over the weekend.

Atiku said he was more occupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the security and economic challenges facing the nation.

Campaign posters of Atiku as president with Prof Charles Soludo, an aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election on the platform of APGA as vice president, emerged in parts of Abuja.

Reacting, however, Atiku in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said he knows nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it, just as he described it as mischievous.

He said, “It is obvious that this is a work of mischief. For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is of the PDP while Charles Soludo is of APGA. It is silly of anyone to attempt to drag the former Vice President into an election in Anambra which outcome will be determined by the people of the state.

“Atiku Abubakar is presently preoccupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing our nation such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.

“That explains why last Monday, the Waziri of Adamawa commissioned the headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank and two manufacturing plants, promoted by him in Yola to provide much-needed jobs and opportunities.

“We wish to restate that the purported 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku to Soludo is the handiwork of mischief makers and should be ignored,” he stated.