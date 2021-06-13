Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he does not have a Koo social media account, noting that the one currently in circulation is fake.

Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe in Abuja yesterday said the fake handle known as Koo was impersonating him.

He added. “We are compelled to make this alert because information and details on the fake Koo account has been lifted from other social media platforms where Atiku Abubakar holds verified handles, as this may cause unsuspecting members of the public to be misled into wrongly mistaking postings on the fake account as being authoritatively that of the Waziri of Adamawa.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is not on the Koo social media platform and this fake handle should be discountenanced by the public.

The statement added that all Atiku’s social media handles are verified and have been running for a couple of years.

“We therefore urge the public not to be misled by the antics of criminal elements who impersonate by creating fake social media handles, especially as it relates to Atiku Abubakar. We also call on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this criminal activity and bring the culprit(s) to book,” the statement said.