A political group known as ‘North East Business Communities for Atiku 2023’ has hailed the former vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar for accepting their call to join the 2023 presidential race.

National chairman of the group Abubakar Jibrin and the national coordinator Ali Bappayo Adamu made the commendation in a press statement issued to newsmen in Gombe.

According to them, the former vice president agreed to join the race when he visited the state recently to open the group’s state secretariat in Gombe.

They opined that Atiku is at the moment the most qualified candidate for the exalted seat ‘in view of his wealth of experience in politics, governance and business’ promising that the group would purchase nomination form for him in the forthcoming election.

They lamented that the north eastern part of the country suffered political marginalization and had never produced head of federal government since the demise of late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa hence the need to give the region a chance come 2023.

“We are not doing this for Atiku but for our region and our country and we are ready to pursue this cause to success.” They vowed.

The group also described the former vice president as a nationalist and detribalized Nigerian saying if he secures the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket, he will enjoy national acceptance.