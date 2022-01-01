Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to pursue unity in the New Year, which he said promises to be a remarkable one filled with hope and optimism.

Atiku who is also Waziri of Adamawa, in a statement, said the outgone year came and went with challenges, especially with the second, third and fourth waves of the dreaded Corona Virus Disease; sundry upsets that troubled the peace and security in different parts of the country; a depressing economy and many touching stories of tragedies.

While praying for Nigerians who lost dear ones to these calamities, the former vice president said this “New Year, 2022 promises to be a remarkable one. It is one year that is filled with hope and optimism. It is one year that comes with a unique opportunity for us to redefine the remainder of this decade.

“Moving forward into the decade of the 2020s, our New Year resolution should be about eschewing divisive and parochial tendencies and embracing inclusion and general good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot continue to kick the same can down the road, yet again. We need a reawakening. And it is a reawakening that must invigorate our unity as one people of one good country. That is the commitment that we must pursue in this New Year.

“We must seek to do something different and, in doing so, let us become peace ambassadors of God. Hate and strife never build a nation. They even destroy the individual faster. Rather, unity and understanding bind a nation together.

“Unlike hate and strife, an individual that chooses a life of unity and common understanding finds inner peace and love.”

In the same manner, former president of the senate, David Mark has pleaded with Nigerians to harp on those things that bring peace and unity to Nigeria in the New Year rather than ruminating on issues that tends to undermine the cohesion of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark urged citizens to shun those mundane issues of religious and ethnic inclinations that tends to put asunder to the peace and national unity.

In a good will message to Nigerians on the New Year, he noted that the nation has gone through turbulent times in the recent past, a situation he said must of a necessity be reversed for good.

“The grim reality is that the harsh economy, insecurity in the land and political crises are taking a huge toll on the citizens. The deterioration is unacceptable and cannot continue,” he stated.