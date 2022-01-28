Politicians across party affiliations assembled at Abi Talib Central Mosque in Maitama, Abuja yesterday where Katsina born business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal’s son, Shamsudeen Mangal, got married to Habeeba Ayuba Musa.

Alhaji Mangal is the chairman and chief executive officer of Afdin Group of companies Nigeria Limited, Max Air Limited, Katsina Dyeing and Printing Textiles Limited.

The marriage which held at Abi Talib Central Mosque, Maitama, saw the presence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; national caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and Katsina State Givernor, Aminu Masari who was the Wakilli of the groom with a dowry of N500,000.

The officiating cleric for the wedding, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Kau in his sermon told the couple that one of the aims of marriage is to strengthen kinship with friends and families. He urged the woman to be submissive and loyal to her husband, while the husband respects the wife.

Kau asked the couple to emulate prophet Muhammad who gave out his daughters to his disciples and him marrying daughters of disciples.

“Prophet (SAW) gave out his daughter to Ali and two of his daughters to Usman. He also married the daughters of Abubakar and Umar. This is to further tighten the existing relationships between him and his close associates.”

Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senate President, Ahmad Lawal, former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Bukola Saraki.

