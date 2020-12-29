By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the passing away of the chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd).

Atiku paid tribute to Nkanga as a patriot, astute administrator and a pragmatic politician of no mean repute.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office in Abuja and signed by Mazi Paul Ibe, Atiku said the death of Nkanga has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill given his numerous contributions to the development of his native Akwa Ibom state, the Niger Delta and the country at large.

“The late Nkanga was unwaveringly committed and dedicated to the founding ideals and objectives of the group to foster unity, peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

“He was a selfless, humane, broad-minded, trusted leader, esteemed compatriot and statesman”, the Wazirin Adamawa said.

The former vice president prayed God to grant his immediate family, the government and people of Akwa Ibom state and the entire Niger Delta the needed fortitude to bear the loss.