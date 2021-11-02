Ahead of coming Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, members of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and over 20,000 members and supporters of the PDP will storm the state today to drum support for the party’s candidate in the election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

Ozigbo who disclosed this yesterday made it clear that he has no “god-father” running for the governorship election.

He stated that ordinarily, he should be scared running to be governor of Anambra State in the face of a huge debt of over N65 billion local debt and, about $130million external debt hanging on the state, but, “if we give up, where will the solution come from?”

Ozigbo made it clear that former state governor, and, vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019, Mr Peter Obi is not his godfather, but someone he respects his leadership qualities and ideals and also stands out as his role model.

“Two days ago, I undertook a campaign tour of the markets in Onitsha in company of Mr Peter Obi, and, Senator Enyinnia Abaribe, and, I found out that these two people command greatest respect from Ndigbo, even from members of the IPOB.

“My fears in the election is the possibility of manipulation using money and intimidating voters.

“To be honest, everywhere the feedback we are getting is that if this election is free, and fair we shall win,” he stated.