Former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said Nigeria needs restructuring in order to address fundamental issues affecting the country.

Atiku in a statement he signed yesterday said Nigeria must trust the component units of the federation with devolution of powers from the central government to handle issues such as policing, in tandem with the federal government.

He said the disconnect between Abuja and the states leads to a situation where one of the most fertile and stable nations on Earth has to import food.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former vice president said: “Nigeria needs to be restructured. Just look at Nigeria today. This truth is staring us in our collective faces.

“The current ethnic and religious clashes bedevilling Nigeria are symptoms of the disease. They themselves are not the illness. We must address the root causes of the various symptoms of insecurity Nigeria now faces.

“Nigeria needs peace, unity and prosperity. But all three of these virtues are dependent on Nigeria having social justice. Without justice, there cannot be cohesiveness in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation as Nigeria.

“Nigeria has foundational issues, which we have to resolve. Until we resolve those issues, our nation may not fulfil its potentials of being the beacon of light for the Black Race, even if we have the most righteous people at the helm.

“It has been said by many behavioural scientists that ‘the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.’

“We have been operating from the same unitary foundation, and have given it several names since January 15, 1966. Other than slight name changes, the mould has remained the same, and the yield has changed little.

“Yes, there will be improvements and retrogressions here and there, due to the character and personality differences of the men and women at the helm. However, until the foundational fault lines are addressed, whatever progress one man makes, can be undone by his predecessor, often in a matter of months.

“If half of our people expend their energies pulling Nigeria in one direction, and the other half counter by pulling her in the other direction, our motherland will never know peace, unity and prosperity.

“Nigeria needs to restructure to avoid the various failed state prophecies, first advanced by an American think-tank against Nigeria in 2006. Most recently regurgitated by the Financial Times of London, about a month ago. To be forewarned is to be forearmed,” he stated.

Similarly, director general of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has charged the federal and state governments including the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) to implement the recommendations of the Governor Nasir el’Rufai-led committee on restructuring.

He said restructuring will help to curb the recurrent crisis occasioned by constant farmer/herdsmen clashes around the country.

Lukman said current challenges affords APC the opportunity to implement the recommendations of the committee, adding that the current levels of anger in the country against the party and federal government would have been moderated.

In a statement, he said hate is making Nigerians lose their humanity so much that notion of survival both for individuals and groups is more about the ability to defend and rationalise inclinations even when lives of other citizens are in danger.

The PGF boss said education is making most Nigerians to become leading campaigners and promoters of disagreements and wondered why Nigerians should hate one another on accounts of ethnic and religious differences.

He said: “What may be required in the circumstances is for the APC Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni to initiate internal processes of consultations both within the party and across the executive and legislative arms of government.

“Given that there already exist APC tripartite consultative committee, chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with both the party Chairman, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala and PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari serving as members, the initiative to commence processes of implementation can be started.

“Our instinct to rationalise unacceptable realities has worsened and is certainly extinguishing our humanity to the extent that there is hardly any difference between leaders and followers as well as educated and illiterate citizens,” he added.

On the current challenge around the criminal conducts of kidnappers and bandits hiding under the guise of Fulani herdsmen, Lukman said it affect every Nigerian irrespective of ethnic and religious grouping, including those who are Hausa-Fulanis.

He said: “Regrettably, for our leaders to continue to enjoy our support, they must identify with our divisive choices. Otherwise, the electoral prospects of our leaders will remain in jeopardy. This is a reality, which has imposed the leadership of hatemongers.

“There has to be a way out of this mess. Our political leaders and our party need to assert their authority in mobilising alternative responses, which should inspire Nigerians to rise above the current high wave of ethnic and religious hatred in the country that is weakening our capacity to arrest and prevent criminal activities. No doubt every Nigerian must be worried about what is going on. Much more troubling is the fact that pronouncements of Mallam Garba Shehu on these issues tend to unfortunately accentuate our polarisation.

“While recognising that it is necessary for government to make some public responses to most of these developments, should it come from the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President? Being a matter that may require clarifications bordering on both issues of interpretations of the law and policy of government, one would have thought it is better handled at ministerial level.

“Besides, given the nature of such issues, a strategic approach should have been to allow for instance the Minister of Information to continue to manage the responsibility of communicating positions of the Federal Government, since the issue is not just about position of the President. It also involves the need to engage state governments,” he said.