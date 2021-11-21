Former vice president Atiku Abubakar and President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have congratulated popular musician, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, on his birthday anniversary on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

In separate posts on their social media handles on Sunday, both chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) in glowing terms.

Atiku, who took to his verified Facebook page, wrote: “Dear Davido, thank you for making the lifting of others, a cornerstone of your endeavour. I join your family and friends and millions of your fans in wishing you a memorable birthday. I wish you more years in good health, more award-winning music and, above all, lifting others.”

For his part, Saraki said Davido since he was a young boy has always had “a persuasive charm, a great deal of talent and energy, and the ability to accomplish what others describe as “impossible” — through his sheer grit and hard work.”

The former Kwara State governor further wrote on his verified Facebook page: “This past week on Instagram, we all watched Davido ‘playfully’ raise N200 million from his friends, business associates, and other well-wishers — then donate N250 million to orphans across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As he celebrates his birthday today, I congratulate him for becoming a fine young man who continues to positively impact lives through his music and philanthropy.

“May Almighty God continue to reward your efforts.”