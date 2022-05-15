Former vice president and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned that nothing will be left of the leading opposition political party if it fails to recapture power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Atiku, who was addressing PDP delegates at the state secretariat of the party in Port Harcourt yesterday, appealed to the delegates of the PDP in Rivers State to give him 60 percent of their votes in the forthcoming presidential primariy of the party.

He was accompanied on the visit by former Adamawa State governor, Boni Haruna, former Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ningi and Chairman of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

He said: “PDP must win this time; we have been in the opposition for eight years. We cannot continue like that. No matter what will be the outcome (of the presidential primaries), we must ensure that we elect a candidate that will win the presidential election.

“If the PDP fails to win the presidential election in 2023, we are finished. But God forbid.”

The former vice president stated that why he demanded for 60 percent of votes from delegates from Rivers State was based on the fact that when Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is also contesting for the PDP presidential ticket visited Adamawa State, he demanded for 50 percent of the votes from the delegates.

Atiku said: “Governor Wike was in Adamawa recently to meet with our delegates, he asked for 50 percent of the votes. So, today, I am asking for 60 percent.”