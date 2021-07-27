Daughter of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Hauwa Uwais-Atiku Abubakar has flagged off the building of community development centre in Jada to be equipped with world-class sporting facilities.

Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State is the birth place of Atiku Abubakar but Hauwa, his daughter said the building complex that will be equipped with world class sport facilities will revolutionise development in four local governments and create jobs.

Hauwa told LEADERSHIP that she would build the community development centre in all the six- geopolitical zones of the country.

The humanitarian said in building the Hauwa Centre for Community Development, she agreed with the architectural firm in charge, to use only eco-friendly materials that are sustainable.

“Not only are these materials healthy for the environment, they are so sustainable, in fact, that they are expected to remain standing after our lifetime.

“This is beyond football, class rooms and relaxation spots for me, it is a legacy that I am burdened to bequeath to our people and it is important that our children and their children also enjoy the benefits of what we achieve here today. Because this centre will serve four local government areas, it is being built with a sense of community, our biggest strength in this axis.

We love each other and our shared values were very key when we designed the project,” Hauwa said.

Speaking as the member representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Zakaria Nyampa commended Hauwa for her foresight.

According to Nyampa, Hauwa’s gesture is visionary and will help the communities feel the pulse of development.