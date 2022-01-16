With the lifting of the ban on Twitter services in Nigeria, there has been reactions from politicians and other groups who regularly use the the platform to engage and share information with their followers.

Leading the flurry of reactions, former Nigerian Vice – President, Atiku Abubakar, said; “The effects of the #TwitterBan, particularly on small businesses, was evident for all to see. I am glad that the ban has finally been lifted, and our young people who are already dealing with the challenging business environment can now have a breath of fresh air to thrive”. A post from his twitter handle read.

Also reacting to the lifting of the ban Former Senate President Bukola Saraki said; “After 222 days, I am glad that the FG has finally reconsidered and reversed the #TwitterBan. With this reversal, the young people who conduct legitimate business on this platform can once again pursue their various endeavors and exercise their right to freedom of speech”.

Posting from his twitter handle founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben-Murray Bruce said; “I am excited about the lifting of the #TwitterBan because our young people can now go back to making legitimate earnings using this space. Regardless, I am convinced that the ban was unnecessary and uncalled for—but we are past that now”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their reaction posted on Twitter, Global rights group, Amnesty International said the restoration although welcomed, was illegal in the first place.

“Amnesty International welcomes the lifting of the Twitter ban by Nigerian authorities, after 7–months of depriving Nigerians of exercising their right to freedom of expression on a social media platform that facilitates dialogue and empowers everyone to communicate, hold useful debates and conversations, and demand accountability from the Nigerian authorities.

“The Twitter ban was illegal — in the first place — and an attack on the right to freedom of expression, including online, access to information, and media freedom. Nigerian authorities must end all acts that violate rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and freedom of the press,” the rights group said.

The lifting of the ban after seven months was announced in a statement by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement, Kashifu Abdullahi.

ADVERTISEMENT