Former minister of external affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has said there is a deliberate policy to destroy the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its capacity to conduct the 2023 general elections.

Akinyemi, a professor of political science and international relations, said there were strong forces in Nigeria who regard INEC as being critical to the solution of the problems the country faces.

The former minister, who featured yesterday on Arise Television morning programme, said these forces don’t think that the electoral commission is positively acting on their behalf.

“What is happening in INEC, I think should be more worrying than I think we are paying sufficient attention to. I think there is a deliberate policy to destroy INEC capability to conduct the 2023 elections.

“We should be asking ourselves who are the forces behind this? Obviously, there are forces who regard INEC as being critical to the solution of the problems in Nigeria and they do not think INEC is positively acting on their behalf. So, focus on what is happening to INEC is actually all across the board is not just limited to one zone in the Nigeria spectrum.

“I’m very concerned, when they keep saying Nigeria has become a failed state. I’m not going that far but a situation where non-state actors are operating in all the six zones of Nigeria with impunity should be worrisome,” he said.