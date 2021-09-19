The Nigerian Army yesterday revealed how its officer, Major CL Datong, who was kidnapped when bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy on the 24th of last month was rescued

The deputy director, Army Public Relations at 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, said the division in conjunction with the Air Task Force, Department of State Service (DSS) and other security agencies jointly conducted sustained operations in the Afaka general area to rescue Major Datong.

“The operations were being conducted based on several leads received from various sources regarding the abductors and likely locations the officer was being held,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idima added that the operations which were sustained since the kidnap of the officer proved quite successful and led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps at the Afaka- Birnin Gwari general area of Kaduna State and neutralization of scores of bandits, particularly in the late hours of September 17, 2021.

“The troops arrived at a camp suspected to be the location where Maj CL Datong was being held. At the camp, they exchanged fire with the bandits and overwhelmed them. In the process, the gallant troops were able to rescue the abducted officer,” he said.

He disclosed that although the officer had a minor injury, he was treated at a medical facility and handed over to NDA.

“The division wishes to commend the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force, DSS, Nigeria Police and patriotic Nigerians for their invaluable support which contributed to the success of this operation. Our operations will continue until we capture or neutralize the assailants that killed two officers in the NDA on August 24, 2021,” he added.

Bandits had attacked the military institution and kidnapped Major Datong after killing Lt. Cdr. Wulah and Flt. Lt. CM Okoronkwo. 2nd Lt. Onah was said to have sustained gunshot injury.

Colonel Ezindu Idimah said Major Datong was rescued in compliance with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs that all security agencies conduct decisive operations to rescue him and find the perpetrators dead or alive.

Gunmen Kill 2, Abduct Ortom’s Aide’s Father-in-law In Benue

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen yesterday attacked Yelwata community in Guma local government area of Benue State, killing two persons on the spot.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the criminals also kidnapped the father-in-law of the senior special assistant to Benue State governor on media and ICT, James Igbudu.

When contacted on telephone, Igbudu who confirmed the killings and kidnapping of his father in-In-law, Iorver Igbo, told our correspondent that the attackers invaded the community around 7am shooting at everyone in sight.

He said, “The herdsmen attacked the community around 6 to 7am of Saturday killing two persons on the spot and kidnapping my Father-in-law and up till now we have not heard from them so we don’t know whether he is still alive or not.

“My father-in-law who is about 64 years of age does not even have a phone with him, and his abductors are yet to open conversation with the family,”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said he was yet to get the report of the killing and abduction.