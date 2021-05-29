Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the statement credited to the Inspector-general of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on his assassination attempt contradicts the conclusion of the team investigating the situation.

According to Ortom, he is surprised at the contrary media statement of his assassination attempt credited to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, wondering why the IGP would give a different narration from that of the investigative team.

Governor Ortom, who spoke through the chief press secretary, Terver Akase explained that a group, under the aegis of Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) in less than 24 hours of assassination attempt on the governor’s life, claimed responsibility for the attack, and wondered why the IGP would suddenly decide to change the narrative.

Akase said, “The group’s statement was widely reported by the media, yet, the Police IG is still searching for the killers elsewhere without inviting members of the group who claimed responsibility for questioning.

“We read the statement credited to the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Alkali in which he was quoted to have said that police arrested those who attacked Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom but their investigations so far show that the outcome is contrary to the claims made by the governor.

“However, we want to believe that the IGP was misquoted. This is because the investigative team from the office of the IGP deployed to Benue after the assassination attempt on the governor confirmed identities of the attackers as armed Fulani herdsmen.

“It is therefore, shocking that the IGP has come out with a contrary statement to that of his investigative team.”

According to Akase, “the scenario was succinctly captured by PUNCH in its cartoon of March 22, 2021 regarding the attack on Governor Ortom.”